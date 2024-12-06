Óscar López: “I am going to dedicate much more time to the ministry than Ayuso does to the Community of Madrid”

“We are two and a half years old, we are excited. And I take a step forward to make the truth triumph in Madrid.” With this declaration of intentions, Óscar López presented this Thursday his candidacy to lead the PSOE of Madrid to embark on the electoral race against Ayuso in 2027. “It has been a personal decision. I have never gone on my own. I informed the president and what he did was respect my decision. Because in this party the militants decide,” he defended.

The Minister of Digital Transformation has confronted the Madrid president, her chief of staff and the political project of a PP that has governed the Community of Madrid for 30 years. “I know the trick of the right: sow disaffection, so that the south does not go to vote. That is why we need a strong left that mobilizes and goes to vote. There cannot be 85% participation in the Salamanca neighborhood and 40% in Vallekas,” he defended.

López has called on “the workers, the self-employed, the unions,” to organize around the “collective cause” of being a real government alternative to the right, something that has not happened in Madrid for decades. “I am going to try to unite and excite the entire socialist party of Madrid against the politics of disaffection, of hoaxes, of the fachosphere. A policy that makes my friends tell me these days to be careful. Because we know them, we know what they are capable of. Even spying on each other,” he said in reference to the PP.

The minister has confirmed that he will alternate his responsibility in the central Government with his career in the Community of Madrid. “Surely I dedicate much more time to my ministry than Ayuso does to governing the Community of Madrid,” he said, before attacking Ayuso and Miguel Ángel Rodríguez for the management of the case of the president’s partner, accused of several crimes. prosecutors.

“Here someone from the PP commits a crime and someone from the PSOE has to respond. No more intimidating techniques. Of course they don’t work with me,” he challenged in reference to the case that keeps the State Attorney General charged and that points to his chief of staff for the leak of confidential information about Alberto González Amador, Ayuso’s boyfriend.

“We are going to have fun. I have read so many things in the fachosphere… I have known her very well for many years,” he warned before remembering that the Community of Madrid was the first to put into circulation information about González Amador’s personal situation, which also turned out to be false. .

Óscar López arrives in Madrid with the motto “We have to do it”

“Miguel Ángel Rodríguez leaked a hoax about a crime involving Mrs. Ayuso’s boyfriend. And when the media told the truth they received threats. “That is the politics that we have to banish,” he concluded, before admitting “mistakes” in his political career from which he claimed to have learned. “I am better than in 2011. I have made mistakes, like everyone else, but I have learned,” he said after being asked about his candidacy for the Junta de Castilla y León, which resulted in an absolute majority for Juan Vicente Herrera’s PP.