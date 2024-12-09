The Minister for Digital Transformation and Public Service, Oscar Lopezwanted to launch this Monday “a message of tranquillity” to the Muface mutualists, whom he has guaranteed will have «deck” your healthcare.

López, in statements to ‘TVE’ reported by Europa Press, recalled that the Government is preparing a new tender to carry out the health agreement after the first tender was void.

«The Government put out a tender, an agreement, with the largest increase in history, an increase in 17% (in premiums), there are not many things that increase from one year to the next by 17%, and the insurers left it deserted. What have we done after that? Go to a process so that there is transparencyto know what their prices are and what we are doing right now is preparing a new tender,” explained the minister.

In parallel, López has indicated that the Public Sector Contracts Law contemplates tools to extend the current concert for a time, until the agreement is resolved, so that all mutual members are covered.









«Therefore, peace of mind for all mutual members, they are covered, they will continue to be covered, we are going to prepare a new tender, and therefore everything will continue as usual. normal”he assured.

The three insurers that are currently paying attention to Muface (Adeslas, Asisa and DKV) did not present themselves to the new tender for the years 2025 and 2026 called by the management of Muface because the Government proposed an increase in premiums of 17.12%, below the request of the insurers, which was around 40%.

When the tender was void, the Government opened a period of ten business daysfrom November 21 to December 4, so that insurers could notify Muface at what price they would provide the health service, specifying the fixed premiums that would have to be paid for each age group for each year of the new concert (2025, 2026 and 2027).

The first tender for the concert covered the period 2025-2026, but the preliminary consultation establishes an estimated period of validity of the new concert of three years, from 2025 to 2027.

As Europa Press has learned, after the consultation period closed last Wednesday, DKV has informed Muface that the increase in the premium for each insured within the tender for healthcare to civil servants should rise 40.6% and has asked the mutual society that the drugs or coverage that are included in the public health system be not incorporated into the current agreement, but into the next one that is signed.

Asisa He has also participated in the preliminary consultation process of Muface but, when asked by Europa Press, he has declined to make any comment on the content of the documentation that he has sent to the mutual society.

For his part, Adeslaswhich has been informing its mutual members by letter throughout November that it would not appear for the new concert and that it would provide them with health care until January 31, 2025, has attended the consultation and has reported «various annexes« where it reiterates the company’s position, analyzes the »new circumstances« and offers data that »supports« its position.

After the consultation period has ended, Muface will compile the responses presented and if it considers it appropriate, it may request clarification to participating entities.

Once these actions are completed, a final report will be prepared that will include the information collected during the consultation, which will form part of the file and will be published in the profile of the contractor of the company. State Procurement Platform.

Despite the first tender being void, Muface has guaranteed that the 1.5 million mutual membersmany of them officials in the education sector, will receive the same health and social benefits as currently, since the Public Sector Contracts Law allows extend service up to nine monthstaking into account circumstances of public interest.