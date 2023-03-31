Oscar Lopez Arias, one of the hosts of the show “Paws Night”, told his followers that he has a new relationship and introduced his current partner in an Instagram video. With said publication, he confirmed that his marriage to the actress Daniela Sarfati It ended after more than 10 years together. As recalled, both were married in 2006, but their union ended seven years later. Despite this, in 2018 they gave themselves a chance. However, this 2023 their bond finally ended.

Óscar López Arias presents his new partner on social networks

With a romantic video, Oscar Lopez Arias He made his relationship with his current girlfriend official on social networks. In said clip, you can see some moments of both protagonists. In addition, the actor dedicated a message in reference to when he assured that he would not have a partner again, but that; however, his life made him change his mind.

“And I said all the time: ‘No girlfriend or more dogs’. Bah! What a big nonsense! Everything that I was going to miss. This is just beginning. Life is today”he wrote in the description of his post.

The time Óscar López Arias revealed that he had a new romance

Last March 9, Oscar Lopez Arias he was invited to the magazine “América hoy” to be part of the sequence “Sila y nola del corazón roto”. At one point, the host Janet Barboza took the opportunity to ask him if he currently had a partner and the actor confirmed that he was in a relationship.

“It has just begun”, was the phrase expressed by the driver live. Until recently, it was known that he had returned to live with Daniela Sarfati, with whom he has a son, although, at the time, he clarified that they slept in separate rooms.

Why did Óscar López Arias and Daniela Sarfati sleep in separate rooms?

As he once told a local media, Oscar Lopez Arias He reflected on the things that could be improved when he was married to Daniela Sarfati. One of them was that everyone had their own space. “You have to have private spaces too. Living in the same house and sleeping in separate rooms is incredible. It changed our lives,” he said.

For this reason, when they lived together again, they chose to sleep separately. “Everyone has what they need in their room. I need a television; she doesn’t. I need my computer next door because I work in the middle of the night. She has her room where she has her mat, does yoga, meditates. She has a huge, beautiful room,” he explained.

Óscar López Arias had a relationship for several years with the actress, Daniela Sarfati. Photo: composition LR / capture YouTube América TV / Instagram

What did Óscar López Arias and Daniela Sarfati think about marriage?

After being divorced and, later, trying to resume their relationship, Oscar Lopez Arias and Daniela Sarfati gave their opinion on the marriage in an interview with Junior Silva on “Radio Capital”. When asked if both would remarry, the response of both was more than resounding.

“I can say that it does not seem necessary to me (to get married), because, after all, it is a commitment of two people and a paper is not needed for that to be real. I am not remarrying, what for? Sarfati said. “I feel that it is a business, but no, thanks for your proposal,” said Óscar.

Óscar López Arias revealed how he lost his older brother after drowning on the beach

Oscar Lopez Arias narrated one of the hardest episodes of his life. The death of his brother affected him when he was a child. The tragedy occurred at Christmas time.

“My older brother died when I was 13 years old… He drowned on the beach… He was 20 years old. He became a reference for me, he was like my superhero… I saw him as a joke, very handsome, I I always saw him beautiful… he was in the Leoncio Prado”, recounted the driver of “Noche de Patas”.

Óscar López Arias talks about his romance with Paola García

Óscar López Arias said that he did not plan to fall in love again and said he was excited about this new opportunity in love. In statements to “Up my people”, he spoke of his romance with the young Paola García. “I thought it wasn’t going to happen to me, but it did,” he said.

“What happens is that there are several things that one has to understand, sometimes we resisted and I resisted as you have seen. I think I repeated it so much that I ended up falling in love,” he added.

Óscar López Arias also claimed to have been divorced since 2013. Photo: capture Latina/Instagram Óscar López Arias

How long did the marriage of Daniela Sarfati and Óscar López Arias last?

Daniela Sarfati and Óscar López Arias were considered one of the most solid couples in the show. However, after 7 years of marriage, it came to an end. They got married in 2006 after meeting on the soap opera “Eva del edén”. Already in 2013, they decided to divorce and terminate their union. As a result of this romance, his son was born.

Daniela Sarfati and Óscar López Arias had a son. Photo: Composition LR/Facebook/Daniela Sarfati

Óscar López Arias’ mother passed away

In October 2022, the actor Óscar López Arias communicated the news of his mother’s sensitive death through his social networks with photos and memories he had with her. “My old lady died today, in the hospital where she gave birth to me 45 years ago. I entered the mortuary to recognize her body. It was covered with a green cloth. A piece of paper had her information, but I didn’t read it, I had already recognized my mom. I kissed her slowly, she was still warm,” she wrote.

Óscar López Arias says his last goodbye to his mother. Photo: composition LR/ @ÓscarLópezArias / Instagram

“It is the first time that I say goodbye without asking me for a little money. Now for what, then. I prepared myself for this moment, but I feel like it wasn’t enough. You who are reading, excuse me, I write because maybe I still don’t believe it. Mother, tupananchiskama,” she added.

