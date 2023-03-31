The experienced driver Oscar Lopez Arias He has just confirmed that his marriage of more than 10 years with Daniela Sarfati has ended and, along these lines, he introduced his new partner, Paola García, through a romantic video on his social networks. But that is not the only unpublished detail about his life that he has told in recent days. In an interview he had with Milagros Leiva for his YouTube program “Vida y milagros”, the Peruvian actor narrated a difficult stage of his childhood that had to do with the loss of his older brother, a situation that was very difficult for him to deal with. how young he was when that happened.

López Arias saw his older blood relative as a paternal reference, since he was the one who looked after his physical and emotional well-being after his father’s absence. However, his sudden death forced the actor to have to mature and prioritize things at a premature age. To date, the host of “Noche de patas” specified that he continues to undergo therapy to finish assimilating these episodes from the past.

How did Óscar López Arias’ brother die?

In dialogue with the Willax journalist, Óscar López Arias told how his brother lost his life while remembering how the last interaction he had with Orlando took place.

“My older brother died when I was 13 years old. He drowned on the beach, he was 20 years old. He became a reference for me, he was like my superhero. I saw him as a joke, very handsome, I always saw him as beautiful… I was at the Leoncio Prado,” said Daniela Sarfati’s ex-partner at first.

That Christmas day, Orlando invited Óscar to swim at the beach, but the now driver had to reject his proposal because he had already made plans with his friends. “My brother is going to look for me one day in the morning and he tells me: ‘Chato, let’s go to the beach.’ several things,” he said.

“I say goodbye and he walks down Avenida Arenales. For some reason I kept looking at him and saying: ‘How cool is this jerk, what a pity I can’t go to the beach.’ And that day he dies. He had gone with my younger brother, who said that my brother went into the dip and didn’t come out anymore,” he said with a sad face.

What condition did Óscar López Arias develop that almost killed him?

In October 2022, the Peruvian interpreter was encouraged to talk about a near-death experience caused by a heart problem he had in the past. Óscar López Arias reported that he suffered two heart attacks during his youth. The first occurred when he was 23 and was about to take his life.

Back then, there was no specific diagnosis; however, prior to his second attack, it was revealed that he had an intramyocardial bridge. “If I get stressed, that bridge puts pressure and can cause a collapse. That’s why I live relaxed”, he said in an interview with Jesús Alzamora.