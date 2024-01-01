In March 2023, Óscar López Arias had confirmed his separation with actress Daniela Sarfati, after several years together. At that time, the former member of 'Noche de paws' introduced his new partner on social networks; However, some time later he deleted said publication in which she showed off with the person who was known to be his new lover. Now, on the verge of welcoming 2024, Óscar and Daniela surprised their followers by appearing together again and showing affection, confirming their reconciliation.

Did Daniela Sarfati and Óscar López Arias reconcile?

The actress of 'This is life' and 'At the bottom there is room' published a video of the dinner New Year that he organized with his family, but the surprise was great when in his publication he appeared with Óscar in photographs in which they look very close and, in one of them, they are seen giving each other a tender display of affection.

“The life is today“, wrote Daniela as a description of her post. In addition, some users did not fail to show their astonishment at the reconciliation between the two and wished them the best in this new stage.

Why did Óscar and Daniela sleep in separate rooms when they were married?

Some time ago, the actor Óscar López Arias told a local media some details about what his coexistence with Daniela Sarfarti. He revealed that they both slept in separate rooms in the same house, even though they were married. The former host of 'Noche de paws' explained the reasons.

Daniela Sarfati and Óscar López Arias have had several breakups and reconciliations. Photo: Instagram/Óscar López Arias

“Everyone has what they need in their room. I need a television, she doesn't. I need my computer next to me because I work in the middle of the night. She has her room where she has her mat, she does yoga, she meditates, she has a huge, nice room.“he told El Comercio.