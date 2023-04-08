‘wreck’ is the name of the new youth horror series that will debut on the screens of AMC tomorrow Sunday (8 pm). From writer-creator Ryan J. Brown, and directed by Chris Baugh, is a tense thriller set aboard the cruise ship Sacramentum and follows Jamie (lead), a 20-year-old new recruit who infiltrates the crew in search of his sister disappeared in strange circumstances. So Jamie is introduced to cruise ship life and receives a crash course in tribes from within the staff: theater kids, mobs, and low-paid workers. He in turn is forced to become a detective, as there is a murderer inside the ship wearing a creepy duck costume.

We chatted by Zoom with the British actor oscar kennedywho plays Jamie, the lead.

— We know that Jaime comes aboard the cruise ship to find the truth about his sister, but what else do you think the character brings to the story?

— Without giving many details or anticipating things, I think that not only Jaime, but also the entire group on board, we are like “losers” dealing with our own stories. It’s like the loser sticking with the person who is above everything and everyone to survive. But Jaime is, in turn, a motivated, careful and focused young man.

— What is your connection to the horror-suspense genre?

— I’m not a big fan because I get scared easily, but I quite like the movie Shaun of the dead, it’s a film that I always name because for me it’s brilliant, it has a combination of various genres. I also really like Hereditary, it’s a movie that really scared me and I think it’s very well done. finally i liked it mindsummer because it’s just so tense, it keeps you in weird suspense throughout the movie.

hidden killer. In duck costume. Photo: diffusion

— Why do you think horror is a genre that is still so popular?

— I think it’s the same as when you go on a roller coaster or go skydiving, it’s just very exciting, like it’s things you don’t experience every day. Well, hopefully you won’t see a killer dressed as a duck chasing you in real life (laughs), but I think that’s why they like them so much, It’s like they got this dose of adrenaline that you don’t normally get.

— What do you think of these well-known serial killers, like Jason in Friday the 13th, for example? Does it scare you?

– Of course! In fact, the first time I saw the costume of Quacky It was weird, all you see is this scary killer dressed as a duck, but I find it really funny to see whoever wears this costume playing with kids, taking selfies with everyone and all this kind of stuff. But in my case, I will never forget that fixed and intimidating gaze of Duck.

— Is there a favorite horror series that you have as a reference?

— I try to think of some horror series I’ve seen and the only one that comes to mind is an anime called ‘Parasite’, I don’t know if it would be so much horror or fiction, but I really liked it.

