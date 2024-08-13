Oscar Jimenez is one of those names that will surely go unnoticed at América. Although the goalkeeper has won everything with the shield of the team from the capital of the country, his career has not been very positive. Since he left Jaguares to sign with Los Nido, Jimenez has maintained the role of eternal substitute in the ranks of the eagles, said role would be repeated this semester, therefore, the goalkeeper made the decision to step aside and go to León, a move that he now considers a mistake.
With Cota’s departure, Jiménez considered that his signing for León was a sure change to finally have a starting position in Liga MX, this has not happened as the veteran expected, since the goalkeeper since his arrival has remained as the substitute for Alfonso Blanco, who took Rodolfo’s position, leaving once again as a rotating player with very few opportunities for the former América player, who is one hundred percent sorry to accept the loan.
Not only is Jiménez once again a substitute in Liga MX, but he is now doing so within a club that, unlike América, has few, almost non-existent, chances of winning titles and, if that were not enough, they are doing so in a territory that does not have all the luxury and comfort that the goalkeeper could find within Mexico City.
#Oscar #Jimenez #regret #leaving #America
Leave a Reply