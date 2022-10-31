Óscar Jiménez would leave America in search of minutes

Club América is on vacation before returning to activities to prepare for the next contest, where they will seek to vindicate their path and go once and for all for the championship.
Like every competition, the azulcrema board will make changes to its squad with some signings and several departures, some of them taken into account and others that may be more considered by the players, as would be the case of the second goalkeeper Oscar Jimenez that he would seek to leave the team if he fails to renew his contract that expires at the end of the year and could go to another team in search of more playing time.
The 34-year-old goalkeeper during this second half of 2022 played only three games with Club América, one corresponding to the Liga MX against Necaxa on Matchday 14, in addition to two matches of the League Cup to add a total of 249 minutes. Despite his few appearances on the field, he is considered a good goalkeeper by the Azulcrema fans, who respond to the few chances he has.
for now, Oscar Jimenez is awaiting his possible renewal with the Eagles, once his current contract ends on December 31, 2022, so rumors have emerged that the goalkeeper is wanted by another Mexican soccer team, and it is about the Rayos de Necaxa, a team that in this Apertura 2022 received 26 goals against, being Luis Angel Malagon his starting goalkeeper.
It must be remembered that the Coapa board is also contemplating the renewal of William Ochoa that his future will surely be known until after the Qatar 2022 World Cup and in case of not renewing, it would be a fact that the second goalkeeper would remain in the Nest, Jimenez records 29 games played, 26 goals against and 11 clean sheets.
