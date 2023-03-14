OFFICIAL 🚨 After Memo Ochoa’s departure to Italian soccer became official, Oscar Jiménez will be the starting goalkeeper for América for the 2023 closing season. The opportunity he has waited for so many years has finally arrived. This is his moment. pic.twitter.com/BruLPCwskm — 🦅GOD CUAUHTEMOC🦅 (@D1OSCuauhtemoc) December 20, 2022

In fact, Stove Football towards next summer is already beginning and once again the name of Marchesin He is one of the most talked about to return to the Nest, in addition the Americanist followers also continually ask him to return to be able to have security under the three posts.

Luis Malagón leaving a clean sheet in his official debut with Club América, you are a badass @angel_malagonv💙🦅💛 pic.twitter.com/ijfapt310I — Roberto Haz (@tudimebeto) March 12, 2023

In addition to this, the communicator reported that the Americanist helmsman had Paco Memo for this championship, however, there was no arrangement between the goalkeeper and the board, so ortiz had to adapt to what was there, having some doubts about Jimenez after the mistakes he had in the Copa México.

WHAT COULD HAVE BEEN AND WAS NOT! 🦅🥺 TUDN reports that Agustin Marchesín was in talks with the board for his possible return, however, this was complicated because he was injured and uncertainty came. Someday you will return home. pic.twitter.com/0h6YXWe7S5 — Passion Azulcrema (@PasinAzulcrema1) March 14, 2023