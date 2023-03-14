After several years waiting on the América bench, the 2023 Clausura Tournament of the Liga MX was the great opportunity longed for by the goalkeeper Oscar Jimenezwho finally won ownership after having been in the shadow of the Argentine Agustin Marchesin and Guillermo Ochoa.
However, the dream of the Chiapaneco dissipated very quickly, since after ten days, and the continuous claims of the Azulcremas fans, finally the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz decided to remove him from the starting eleven to place Luis Malagonwho was signed for this semester with the intention of generating internal competition.
In fact, Stove Football towards next summer is already beginning and once again the name of Marchesin He is one of the most talked about to return to the Nest, in addition the Americanist followers also continually ask him to return to be able to have security under the three posts.
Now the reporter TUDN, Gibran Araigehas just revealed that the main idea of the feathered for this semester was to bring back the South American goalkeeper from Celta Vigo because since the preseason the tano I didn’t have much confidence in JimenezHowever, there could be no arrangement with the Spanish club.
In addition to this, the communicator reported that the Americanist helmsman had Paco Memo for this championship, however, there was no arrangement between the goalkeeper and the board, so ortiz had to adapt to what was there, having some doubts about Jimenez after the mistakes he had in the Copa México.
