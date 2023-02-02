There were five years that Oscar Jimenez was as a substitute for Club América, with the presence of Agustin Marchesin Y Guillermo Ochoaonce the latter decided to leave the team to return to Europe, Jimenez he was able to take on the challenge of being the new starting goalkeeper.
At 34 years old, the veteran goalkeeper hopes to be able to write his legacy just as the great cream-blue goalkeepers have done, as he confessed in an interview for ESPN.
“I have learned from all those who have been, Marchesín and Ochoa. I work for it and I appreciate the support of the fans, they show me their love. It is not only Ochoa, they are the headlines who have been in the goal and have made an important job and I try to make my history, my legacy and there is a long way to go to achieve it””
– Oscar Jimenez.
Oscar Jimenez You know that you should make as few mistakes as possible, since your retractors will look for any reason to point it out.
“I know where I am standing and each game is an exam, there will be criticism and they will look for details and errors and I don’t want to give it a footing. With (Luis) Malagón we make a good team and it is a family to represent a shield like this ”, he pointed out.
He feels prepared to assume responsibility as a starter and previous experience has taught him a lot.
“These six years have served to learn and regularity is good for me and it’s the best. If I had three games before I had to do it well, otherwise they would say that I was not ready. There is no other pressure like here, it was what I wanted, I prepared myself, I dreamed of defending this goal and every day I work to do it well every day ”, he assured.
The now starting goalkeeper feels calm having assumed responsibility for the cream-blue goal. “I am very calm and things come at the right time and you have to work on them, look for them and be prepared. I am fine, happy and I have to enjoy it, ”he said.
Finally, the goalkeeper mentioned that he renewed his contract with the Eagles despite the many offers he received from other teams in Mexican soccer. “Not every time someone can be the holder of the biggest arc that is the Americanist. I have the qualities, I have earned it and I am fine, ”he declared.
