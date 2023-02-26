The duel between Atlas and Club América has been, so far, the most exciting game of matchday 9 of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX. The Foxes came from behind and tied the game after going down by two goals. Brian Lozano was the great figure of the match by scoring the two goals for the red and black, however, whenever there is a hero, there is also a villain.
On this occasion, a sector of the American fans blamed Óscar Jiménez for the result this weekend. The Águilas goalkeeper was singled out for his alleged complicity in the two goals by the Uruguayan winger. ‘El Huevo’ scored with two long-distance shots.
According to the appreciation of some American supporters and some journalists, Óscar Jiménez missed his goal on both occasions and jumped from where he was, which resulted in a couple of goals against.
Álvaro Morales, a communicator for the ESPN network, went further and assured that Club América “does not deserve a goalkeeper whose environment diminishes him” and blamed him directly for the two goals conceded by the Águilas.
“It is not to fall from laughter, but from shame. It is time for Luis Malagón,” finished off the controversial commentator.
Throughout the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX, Jiménez has made other specific errors that have cost América units. On those occasions, Fernando Ortiz gave the goalkeeper confidence and kept him as a starter.
After his performance in Atlas, will Jiménez continue to start with América or will ‘Tano’ give Malagón a chance?
