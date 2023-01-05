America will start the tournament after making decisions regarding the assembly of its squad. In the last hours, the team decided to leave Bruno Valdez and Jorge Meré out of the club, this with the aim of freeing up places for those not born in Mexico. Both foreigners join Nicolás Benedetti and Guillermo Ochoa as the casualties of Fernando Ortiz’s squad.
However, the departure of the three foreigners from America does not affect the ‘Tano’ plans too much, since the majority, possibly that of Bruno Valdez a little less, were contemplated from the beginning of the market, only that the problem lasted until last minute. The scenario that was not considered within Coapa was the departure of Guillermo Ochoa, the club valued his renewal as imminent and finally, movements of the board of directors collapsed everything. That is why the team will bet on the ownership of Óscar Jiménez, there is no full confidence in the Mexican goalkeeper.
Sources close to the club report that the América board of directors has no confidence in the national goalkeeper, whom they consider a goalkeeper who does not have the resources to be the head of the eagles. However, it has been decided to support Fernando Ortiz’s decision, under one condition, the 34-year-old veteran will start the season with the ultimatum in his hands, the first costly mistake he makes, he will inevitably be relegated to the bench, it is something of which the goalkeeper and the coach are informed.
#Óscar #Jiménez #ultimatum #goal #America
Leave a Reply