The lead actor of the Moon Knight series during a recent interview on Colliderhe revealed that Marvel has not yet really formalized the second series of the season, but he hopes this will decide soon. It therefore seems that Marvel is still in the decision phase, the same actor confessed to being in the same situation as the fans, just waiting to see what will happen to his character in the MCU.

We cannot say definitively. No, I hope so. We will see what happens. But at the moment there is no official word

Ultimately with the latest episode of Moon Knight the writers they decided to introduce a new Egyptian superhero, again taken from the MCU, thus leaving the production of at least the second season open and almost obvious. Also because the story of Marc Spector, Steven Grant, Layla El-Faouly and the god Khonshu can still be explored a lot.

In this regard, even the director Mohamed Diab, in a recent interview had stated that it would be “A big waste” that the story ended where it was left off, but he too, like Oscar Isaac, had reported that he did not know if the continuation it was going to be another season, a movie or a crossover on another Marvel project.

The future of Moon Knight is therefore still in the balance, Marvel must understand what to do with this franchise and how to make the most of it without disappointing the fans.