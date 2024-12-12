“Many times They often mistake me for a womanwith or without a wig, it depends on the moment,” commented Ramón in his presentation at First Dates this Wednesday.

The diner told Carlos Sobera that “My father is from Murcia and my mother is from Kenya.. “He went to Africa with the Opus Dei a long time ago, he met her, they fell in love and she left him.”

After studying makeup in Barcelona, ​​Ramón has returned to Murcia to look for work: “I would like to be a professional makeup artist and one day, if all goes well, launch my own brand,” said the bachelor.

Carlos Sobera and Ramón, in ‘First Dates’. MEDIASET

“When I started dressing a certain way, I started playing with makeup, I started doubting myself and asking myself questions. I came to the conclusion that in the year we are in, a boy can have the same interests without having to actually change his gender“he explained.

Her date was Óscar, who confessed as soon as he arrived that he always wore makeup: “I can’t leave the house without doing it, it’s like someone who wears flip-flops, well, me, makeup. I look empty without mascara“.





Both agreed on their love for makeup, but the man from Barcelona commented that “physically he is a Victoria Secret model, but it doesn’t fit into my taste, I don’t like that she is more of a woman than me, for queen, I“.

They both came to the table to get to know each other better during dinner, but as the evening progressed they saw that there was no kind of feeling between them.

At one point during dinner, Ramón confessed that he had been with more women than menbut Óscar didn’t believe it: “I couldn’t believe that Ramón had more girlfriends than boyfriends. Man, I’ve had one… Or he’s changed a lot…”.

In the end, Ramón did not want to have a second date with Óscar because “I’m looking for more heterocurious men.” The man from Barcelona, ​​for his part, agreed with his partner of the night that they would not meet again.