Dhe German war drama “Nothing New in the West” by director Edward Berger is this year’s big winner at the British film awards known as Baftas. The remake of the novel by Erich Maria Remarque received a total of seven awards in London on Sunday, including Best Picture and Best Director. The prize for the best non-English language film also went to Berger and his team. Composer Volker Bertelmann alias Hauschka was honored for his film music.

There were surprises at the traditional award ceremony in the Best Leading Role category, where Cate Blanchett (“Tár”) and Austin Butler (“Elvis”) received the trophies. Previous favorites were Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All At Once”) and Colin Farrell (“The Banshees Of Inisherin”).

Four awards for “Elvis”

The tragic comedy The Banshees Of Inisherin received four Baftas. Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan received the Gold Mask trophy for their performance in supporting roles. The film, directed by Martin McDonagh, also won Best Original Screenplay and Outstanding British Film.

The biopic “Elvis” also received a total of four awards. In addition to the Butler Lead Actor award, the film also received Baftas for casting, costumes, and makeup and hair. Wacky fantasy film Everything Everywhere All At Once, which was nominated in ten categories, received only the editing award.

The award ceremony in London’s Royal Festival Hall was moderated by British actor Richard E. Grant. After the Oscars and the Golden Globes, the Bafta Awards are among the most coveted awards in the industry. A pointer to the Oscars, which will be awarded three weeks later in Los Angeles, they have rarely been in recent years.