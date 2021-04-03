A week after announcing that he would withdraw from the media, yesterday, Friday, Oscar González Oro closed his 35-year career with the latest broadcast of Life itself, by radio Rivadavia.

On March 25, El Negro had surprised the audience of his program by saying: “I got retirement, which in this profession is called retirement. I am announcing the retirement of Negrito Oro from the media”.

On that occasion, González Oro explained that he would continue to lead his program for as long as the radio needed to “set up a program that would replace me.”

Now Debora Plager she’s ready to cover the 7:00 pm slot and he said goodbye for good.

Oscar “El Negro” González Oro, to his listeners: “They have made me very happy, they gave me a life that I did not expect.” Photo Marcelo Carroll.

Before starting his last broadcast, from Uruguay, where he has lived since mid-2020, El Negro Oro made the pass with Nelson Castro, who asked him: “Never leave, we will always love you, it makes me good to talk to you.”

At his farewell, the driver received messages from many celebrities. Among others, Baby Etchecopar, Moria Casán, Andrea Frigerio, Jean Pierre Noher, Osvaldo Laport, Roly Serrano, Beto Casella, Eduardo Feinmann, Jonatan Viale, Jairo and El Puma José Luis Rodríguez.

“I wish you the best of the world. First health, then everything else comes ”, Told him The Puma Rodríguez to Black.

Eduardo Feinmann he regretted that the radio was left without González Oro. “It hurts me that you leave the air,” he said. “Your voice is important. If your life decision is to be with your family, I understand it and I celebrate it. But you leave a huge hole in Radio”.

“Today is a historic day because you are the radio. You created a style. People sang when you sang, they repeated the ‘dale gas’ … “, he recalled Coco sily.

To its turn, Moria Casán He asked him: “I don’t like the word retirement, it is devalued. I would much rather retire, anniversary. You are celebrating a spiritual retreat. You deserve a break”.

El Negro González Oro: “I always relied on the love, affection and respect of people” Photo Luciano Thieberger.

Your children’s messages

When announcing his retirement, El Negro had declared: “I don’t know how much more time I have left to live, it may be thirty years or three months, but the little or much that I stay I want to share with my children.”

His children were also heard in the farewell broadcast. “Now, to be a bit selfish, we already lend you too much to people. A new stage is beginning to enjoy it ”, his biological son proposed to him from Madrid Pablo.

From England, his nephew Agustin whom El Negro considers a child of the heart, encouraged him: “We are going for freedom, joy and happiness. I am here to welcome you to this new stage ”.

Amused, Agustín added: “There are bets in international markets to see how long it lasts, there are those who talk about El Chalchalero del ether. Because the ether dwells in you “.

“You are back in the golden years and here we wait for you, with open arms,” ​​he concluded.

Thankful to the listeners

On the verge of breaking down, Oscar González Oro closed his last broadcast by telling listeners: “Thank you for the love and energy you gave me. For loving me, for respecting things that I have commented that have to do with my deepest intimacy. “

“They banned my coming out of the closet, I never felt attacked, nor did they disrespect me. That has immeasurable value”, he stressed.

“They have made me very happy, they gave me a life that I did not expect he thanked. I always relied on people’s love, affection and respect, as when they gave me the strength to overcome a triple bypass operation ”.

Oscar González Oro aired for the last time on radio Rivadavia and ended his long career in the media. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

ACE