Oscar González Oro surprised the audience by announcing in his cycle Life itself (Radio Rivadavia) that after 35 years, decided put an end to your career.

“If it is true that they love me, if we are really part of the family, make a meal in my honor because retirement came”El Negro told his listeners.

So that there is no doubt, he specified: “I got into retirement and in this profession it is called retirement. I’m announcing the withdrawal of Negrito Oro from the media”.

Oscar González Oro: “I don’t want to die in the air.” Instagram photo.

Regarding the reasons that led him to decide to end his successful career, González Oro explained: “The time has come to say ‘Up to here I arrived.’ moral exhaustion for seeing my country like this … “.

“I have a spiritual tiredness to see the Church, in which I believed, where it is found -he added-. I have a physical tiredness because I am living my 70 years, I spent half of it in a study and I missed the last 20 or 25 years of the lives of my children ”.

“I am proud to have raised different generations. I have two beautiful, wonderful, healthy children, ”he continued. I missed it, and I don’t want to lose it anymore ”.

Forcefully, El Negro Oro said: “The radio doesn’t end with me. It cost me a lot of effort and in the end I decided it yesterday at 1 am. Up to here I got. Do not take it to mean that I am giving up this wonderful space. Retirement came”.

“I never did political operations”

“Everything I have I earned it by working Oscar González Oro affirmed when reporting the end of his career in the media. I never did political operations, I never received money from anyone. And if someone says that El Negro received money, tell me it to my face. “

A series of losses, which he listed on the air in his program, led him to reflect a lot: “In 2019, on my birthday, Cacho Castaña died. In February, Sofía Neiman died, who was my sister, my wife, my traveling companion. , the one that managed to me, the one that spoiled me. Bartolomé Miter, my first boss … “, he recalled.

“I don’t know how much longer I have to live, it may be thirty years or three months, but how little or how much I have left I want to share with my childrenI want to participate in his daily life, ”said El Negro regarding his biological son Pablo and his nephew Agustín whom he considers a child of the heart.

El Negro Oro: “I have the peace of mind that my production will not be out of work.” Photo Marcelo Carroll / Archive.

The driver expressed his gratitude to all who allowed him to build a career for 35 years. In particular, Daniel Hadad and Radio 10, where he did the emblematic cycle for 16 years All this and heaven too.

“I don’t want to die in the air -proposed González Oro-. And it’s not that I’m dying. I am in good health. I’m taking care of myself, I’m pampering myself. I want to have more photos with my children, my grandchildren. I need all day for myself, because I want to keep growing inside and not outside. ”

“The radio goes on”

When announcing his retirement, Oscar González Oro clarified that he will not leave his cycle overnight Life itself. “The radio has to prepare to mount a program to replace me“, he pointed.

In addition, he declared that those who accompany him on the program will continue on the station: “I have the peace of mind that my production is not going to be out of work“.

“I will miss you, I will miss going on the air, but I will also have my time to spend with my children, friends, etc. This is not a wake, congratulate me in that case“proposed El Negro.

“The Radio does not stop because the Negrito Oro retires, the radio continues“said the popular driver.

Oscar González Oro: “What I have, I earned it by working.” Photo Luciano Thieberger / Archive.

ACE