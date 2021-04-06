It was expected throughout Tuesday, as the player himself had announced on social networks that it was the day chosen to undergo tests, a conclusive diagnosis about the injury of Oscar Gil. But Espanyol issued a statement late at night, the only reading of which is that the right-handed winger must not undergo surgery after injuring the left shoulder. Otherwise, absolute ambiguity: “Its evolution will be the one that marks its availability”.

Gil the injury occurred when falling into a bad posture on the grass during a struggle with Manu Fuster, shortly after the start of the second half of Albacete-Espanyol. Participant in 25 games of this Smartbank League (plus another in the Copa del Rey, against Osasuna), the Elche had become indisputable on the right wing since last February 14 his demarcation partner Miguelón Llambrich broke his anterior rectum in Son Moix and had to be operated on.

Gil wore five consecutive titles, seven if the parenthesis of Espanyol-Oviedo is not counted, in which he was absent due to discomfort that had prevented him from training all week. On that occasion, His emergency substitute was a central, Lluís LópezAlthough the position ended up being occupied in the final minutes by an attacker like Javi Puado.

Now, although I do not know the exact extent of the injury, Espanyol needs a stable solution, like Omar El Hilali, the youth squad and right-hander who debuted in his place at Carlos Belmonte, who is emerging as a natural successor for the next few days, starting with Leganés’ visit to Cornellà of this next Sunday.