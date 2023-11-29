One of the most common questions from those who grew up watching ‘Reloaded with Laughter’ has been what became of the life of Óscar Gayoso, one of the comedians most loved by the entire Peruvian public. His charisma and talent for playing different characters captivated the vast majority, which led to appearances on several national programs. His whereabouts were recently known thanks to the dissemination of the Instarándula web portal, following a user’s report.

What happened to the life of Óscar Gayoso?

The actor recently was captured at the Perú Mucho Gusto gastronomic fair, which took place on November 24, 25 and 26 at the Plaza Arena of the Jockey Club. He is away from television and his sudden departure produced several hypotheses from people. It was learned that his decision was made after being diagnosed with a feared illness.

What illness was detected in Óscar Gayoso?

Cancer of the lymph nodes complicated the health of Oscar Gayoso, who made his diagnosis public in 2014. He said in an interview that he preferred not to spread his illness, since his mission was always to make his followers laugh.

“Yeah, I have had lymph node cancer since 2012.. I was exercising a lot and I felt a lump in the pit of my stomach. Also, I started to get a lot of headaches. I went to the gastroenterologist, they took plates and gave me the diagnosis. From that date I started chemotherapy,” said the award-winning comedian in the now-defunct program ‘A las once’.

Does Oscar Gayoso have an Instagram account?

As a result of his absence from the spotlight, users tried to search for him via social networks, but they have not been successful. There are accounts linked to the comic actor, but as of this writing none have been reported as official.

Why did Óscar Gayoso move away from Peruvian television?

[CONTEXTO] Óscar Gayoso is a well-remembered and beloved comedian on Peruvian television for his time on “Risas de América”, a program in which he was fired in 2009 for having committed “an act of indiscipline” when appearing on the defunct program “Amor, love love”. Then, he went through the defunct Global Network until 2012, where the actor completely separated himself from the television world until today. That is why many users have asked about the actor’s present, because he does not have social networks.

