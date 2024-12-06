The Spanish coach Óscar García assured this Friday that he accepted the proposal to lead the Chivas del Guadalajara of Mexican soccer because it is like doing it at FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

“I don’t know if you are aware of what Chivas is in the world, but in Europe it is known as Real Madrid or Barcelona because of the greatness and identity of this club. When Juan Carlos (Martínez, Guadalajara’s main sports director) called me, “I felt like the luckiest man in the world because it’s like training Barça or Real Madrid,” García explained in his presentation.

According to what he stated, the Barça youth player had more economically attractive proposals to coach in other parts of the world, but “the greatness” of Guadalajara, the second most winning team in Mexico and one of the two with the most fans, along with América, made him accept Martínez’s offer.

“If there were no demands, if there were no ambition in the project, I would not be here, no matter how big the club is. They convinced me very quickly, we were talking for a while and the truth is that from the first day I was clear that I wanted to come here,” added the man born in Sabadell 51 years ago, who will lead Chivas in the Clausura 2025 tournament, which will start in next January.

García had a career of more than 15 years as a footballer and stood out during his time at Barcelona, ​​with which he won the LaLiga titles, the Copa del Rey and the European Super Cup.

He retired in 2005 and from 2009 he became a strategist, with jobs at Barcelona Juvenil A, Israeli Maccabi Tel Aviv, English Brighton and Watford, Austrian Red Bull Salzburg, French Saint-Etienne and Stade de Reims, the Greek Olympiakos, the Spanish Celta de Vigo and the Belgian OH Leuven.

“Being in many places, in seven countries, has made me a better coach. If I had stayed in Barcelona I would not be the strategist I am now,” said García, who claimed to be influenced by the Dutch Johan Cruyff’s idea of ​​the game.

