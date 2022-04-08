Oscar Gala | Will Smith banned 10-year gate to Oscar gala

Underlying this is Smith’s violent behavior at the March 28 Annual Awards Gala.

Actor To Will Smith was given a 10-year ban on gates at the Oscars. The news agency Reuters, among others, reports on Friday.

The Hollywood Reporter according to the gate ban for Smith was ordered by the U.S. Film Academy. The Academy’s 54-member board made the decision at its meeting on Friday.

According to the magazine, Smith is also not allowed to take part in other film festivals organized by the Academy for the next ten years. However, Smith is allowed to keep the Oscar he has already won and will continue to be eligible for future nominations and victories.

An incident was seen on stage where Smith beat the comedian Chris Rockia after this staged a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett from Smith. That night, Smith won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in King Richard.

On April 2, Smith announced his resignation from the U.S. Film Academy.

The Oscar gala was held for the 94th time this year. At the awards gala, the U.S. Film Academy will award annual Oscars for the best film of the previous year.