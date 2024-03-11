Monday, March 11, 2024
Oscar Gala | Oscar star Cillian Murphy wore jewelry made by a Finnish master

March 11, 2024
Oscar Gala | Oscar star Cillian Murphy wore jewelry made by a Finnish master

Watchmaker Kari Voutilainen made the gold brooch that the Irish star wore at the gala.

Irish actor Cillian Murphy won the best actor award at the Oscar gala held on the night between Sunday and Monday.

I often gala OppenheimerMurphy, who won an award for the movie, wore a suit by the fashion house Versace, which was decorated with a small golden detail: a circle-shaped brooch made by a Finnish master watchmaker Kari Voutilainen.

The brooch is by Sauvereign, from Hong Kong Bertrand Makin designed by the luxury brand founded by The idea for a unique brooch was born when Mak met the actress' stylist in London Rose Forden.

“Forde said that he is Murphy's stylist and is looking for a brooch for her. The brooch was in no way designed specifically for the Oscars. He suggested I design it and I was thrilled, even if it ended up just being a decoration on Murphy's dressing gown,” Mak shared For The Hollywood Reporter.

Mak designed the brooch Oppenheimer in view. The brooch made of gold has eight trapezoidal pieces with wave-like engravings on the surface. The wave-like pieces placed in a circle create the illusion of a burst of light from the center of the brooch. Oppenheimer– the film is about the father of the atomic bomb On J. Robert Oppenheimerand according to Mak, the design has also taken into account the structure of the atomic bomb designed by Oppenheimer.

Picture: Aude Guerrucci/Reuters

The breastplate was handmade for Sauvereign by Kari Voutilainen, who has a studio in Switzerland. The Finnish watchmaker is one of the most respected names in the watch industry. According to Sauvereign's press release, the engraving method used in the jewelry, guilloche, is for Voutilainen characteristic.

“I knew that jewelry should be simple but thoughtful, delicate but bold at the same time, minimal and detailed. I played with simple shapes, which on closer inspection reveal depth and multifaceted nuances,” Mak described in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

