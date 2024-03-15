Oscar Gala | At the Oscars, Bush was improvised, bounced off his feet and scolded – HS put together memorable speeches

The history of the Oscars is full of award speeches that have delighted, enraged and confused the audience.

Supervisor by Jonathan Glazer The acceptance speech at the Oscars caused an uproar at the beginning of the week, when some viewers interpreted the speech as anti-Semitic.

In his speech, Glazer referred to the war in Gaza and, among other things, condemned “the way the occupation has hijacked our Judaism and the Holocaust and led to a conflict in which so many innocent people are suffering.”

Directed by Glazer The Zone of Interest-film deals with the Holocaust and won the award for the best international film at the gala.

Glazer's Oscar speech is not the only one that has sparked lively debate over the years. HS compiled eight memorable Oscar acceptance speeches for this article.

1. Sacheen Littlefeather, 1973

When an actor Marlon Brando won the best actor Oscar Godfatherhe decided to decline the award and asked the Native American actor and activist Sacheen Littlefeather to perform at the gala in his place.

Littlefeather gave a minute-long speech in which he said that Brando would not accept the award because of the mistreatment of indigenous people.

During Littlefeather's speech there were both boos and applause from the audience, but after the speech the applause was louder. Littlefeather later said that she had encountered many racist comments at the gala.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences apologized for its disparaging treatment of Littlefeather in 2022, just a couple of months before Littlefeather's death.

2. Michael Moore, 2003

Michael Moore didn't mince his words in his award speech when his director, a critic of US gun laws Bowling For Columbine won the Oscar for Best Documentary in 2003.

In his speech, Moore criticized the then president of the United States George W. Bush and the US invasion of Iraq, which had begun only a few days earlier.

“We oppose this war, Mr. Bush! Shame on you, Mr. Bush!” Moore shouted as boos and scattered applause erupted from the audience.

3. The Wrong Envelope, 2017

The 2017 Oscars culminated in unprecedented confusion when, due to a mix-up of envelopes, the wrong film was first announced on stage as the winner of the Best Picture award.

La La Land -musical film's Tekijärymbha was already giving speeches of thanks when it turned out that the members of the Academy had actually voted for the winner Moonlight.

Amidst the confusion La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz showed the right shell up on stage and gestured Moonlight to the stage of the group.

Moonlight supervisor Barry Jenkins emphasized the absurdity of the situation in his award speech and caused laughter in the audience.

4. Roberto Benigni, 1999

When Beautiful life (Life Is Beautiful) won his third Oscar of the night as best foreign language film, director-writer-lead actor Roberto Benigni did not hide his joy.

Benigni arrived to receive his award by climbing over the seats and jumping up the steps onto the stage flat-footed. During his speech, he announced that he wanted to “kiss everyone”.

5. Halle Berry, 2002

Halle Berry openly teared up during her acceptance speech when she became the first black woman to win the Oscar for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Monster's Ball.

In her speech, Berry singled out other black female actors such as by Dorothy Dandridgewho became the first African-American woman to receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in 1955.

“This moment is so much bigger than me,” Berry said.

6. Matthew McConaughey, 2014

Matthew McConaughey the acceptance speech from 2014 has been viewed 31 million times on YouTube.

When McConaughey accepted the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Dallas Buyers Club, he said he needed three things in life every day: something to look up to; something to look forward to in the future and someone to “chase”.

McConaughey said he looks up to God and looks forward to spending time with his family. After that, he said he was chasing his “hero”, that is, ten years older than him.

7. Olivia Colman, 2019

Olivia Colman got from the movie The Favourite the best actress Oscar so unexpectedly that she had not prepared an acceptance speech.

Colman climbed onto the stage in tears and began his speech by stating that the gala was “stressful”.

“This is ridiculous, I have an Oscar,” he continued.

In a clearly improvised speech, Colman, among other things, apologized to a candidate in the same category From Glenn Close and blew a fly kiss to someone sitting in the front row For Lady Gaga.

8. Anna Paquin, 1994

From the age of 11 About Anna Paquin became one of the youngest winners of the Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 1994, when she was awarded for a drama film Piano (The Piano).

Paquin walked onto the stage to a standing ovation and smiled wordlessly with the award in his hand for more than 20 seconds.