There are still more than three months until the Dolby Theater dresses up to host the 97th edition of the Oscar Awards. Yes, there is time left, but we have already made our bets and these are the ten actresses who, in our opinion, deserve the award this year. Who will win?

Karla Sofía Gascón, for ‘Emilia Pérez’

Karla Sofia Gascónrecently winner of the award for Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival, It is one of the big bets for the Oscars. If she achieves it, she would become the first Spanish to achieve it, since Penelope Cruz won as a secondary Vicky, Cristina, Barcelonanot as a protagonist. In addition, it would break another record: it would be the first transgender person in winning an Oscar.

Mikey Madison, for ‘Anora’

An actress who appears on all the lists is Mikey Madison for his role in Anora. In a kind of review of pretty womanMadison becomes a Brooklyn prostitute who falls in love and marries the son of a Russian oligarch. All experts agree that this role will project Mikey Madison as a star in the coming years.

Amy Adams, for ‘Nightbitch’

This could be the seventh time Amy Adams She is nominated for an Oscar, although she has never achieved it so far. The actress has been one of the hollywood icons in recent decades, standing out in works such as The arrival, Vice either American Hustle. In NightbitchAmy Adams plays a woman who begins to become a dog after being a mother.

Lady Gaga, for ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’

Although critics have not been very compassionate towards the sequel of joker, Lady Gaga embroiders it. The singer was already nominated in this category for a star is borna film with which he won the award for Best Original Song with Shallow.

Saoirse Ronan, for ‘The Outrun’

The Outrun tells of a woman’s return home after being in rehabilitation for her alcoholism. But this has not been the only one great paper of the year for Ronan, who has also starred blitz. This could be your fourth nomination for the Oscar for best actress after Brooklyn, Lady Bird and Little Women.

Angelina Jolie, for ‘María Callas’

The film tells the life story of the singer Maria Callasone of the greatest opera sopranos of all time. Angelina Jolie gets into the role of the artist and thus seals her Oscar nomination for best actress, which she will try to win after being nominated in The exchange. Jolie already has a statuette for best supporting actress for her role in Innocence interrupted.

Tilda Swinton, for ‘The Room Next Door’

Although his partner Julianne Moore It is also spectacular, it has been Tilda Swinton who has earned the favor of critics. The next room It also has many ballots to be one of the nominees for best film after winning the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival.

Nicole Kidman, for ‘Babygirl’

Directed and written by Halina Reijinthe tape has been defined as a erotic thriller. Sophie Wilde and, above all, Harris Dickinson, are the youthful part of this cast in which Nicole Kidman she plays the protagonist, a successful executive who begins a romance with her intern. Thanks to this role, Nicole Kidman has already won the award for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival.

Zendaya, for ‘Rivals’

The new movie Luca Guadagnino (Call Me by Your Name) was a complete success, both for critics and the audience. In it, Zendaya She becomes a femme fatale who triggers a sensual love triangle. It seems that, after winning a Critics Choicetwo Emmys and a Golden Globe for his role in Euphoriacould rise on this occasion with a Oscar.

Demi Moore, for ‘The Substance’

The substance It has been a revolution. the movie gore that puts the question on the table of ageism and the dictatorship of beauty among women, has elevated Demi Moore as the great actress she has always been and has never been recognized. It could be that Hollywood would finish apologizing to him by offering him a Oscar.