Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Brazilian Oscar player of Shanghai, expressed his strong desire to return to play again to Chelsea, England, after 4 years of playing in the Chinese League.

Oscar witnessed a very fruitful period with the “Blues” before his departure, as he played 203 matches, during which he scored 38 goals, participated in the creation of 37 goals, won the English Premier League title twice, and also won the European League “Europa League”.

Oscar also fought a busy career with his current club, in the Chinese League, but after reaching the age of 29, he is seriously thinking about the possibility of returning to England and signing a new contract with the “Blues”.

“I want to finish my football career at” Stamford Bridge “, Chelsea Castle, because I spent the best years of my life in it, Oscar said in an interview with” Talk Sport “radio. And Chelsea helped me a lot to improve and develop my performance, and it gave me the opportunity to play in the 2014 World Cup with my country, win the English Premier League, and play in the European Champions League “The Champions League”.

Oscar indicated that he has many friends at Chelsea, and if he was lucky and ended his career at the club, that would be a new dream that he fulfilled.

He said: It is true that Chelsea prefer to buy the younger players, but I will do my best, to be in the best form, to end my career here.

Oscar does not miss – except on rare occasions and for circumstances beyond his control – any match for Chelsea, whether in the “Premier League” or in the “Champions League”, and praised the young English star Mason Mount, who scored the goal of the “Blues” victory over Liverpool in the English Premier League, pointing out that Mount Somewhat similar to him when he was young like him.