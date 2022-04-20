Oscar del Portal He is another of those involved in the ampay of Aldo Miyashiro and Fiorella Retiz. In the video published by Magaly Medina last Tuesday, April 19, it can be seen that the sports journalist arrives in the company of Fiorella Méndez, the actor and former reporter of “La banda del chino” at the apartment he shares with Vanessa Químper and their children, since his wife is on vacation in Punta Cana.

Before disseminating the images of Érika Villalobos’s husband, the “Urraca” said that the protagonist of “My hope” arrived on a trip with Miyashiro on Monday, April 18, while the couple of the driver of the sports space of “America news edition morning” was looking forward to his arrival in the Dominican Republic.

Del Portal’s partner, with whom she had been married for 10 years, published a few days ago in her Instagram stories some photographs in which her minor children appeared and as a legend she wrote: “We are waiting for you, @Oscardelportal” reported the presenter of shows.

Magaly Medina cameras were in the footsteps of sports journalist

Magaly Medina surprised locals and strangers when she said that her “Urracos” were following the sports journalist and not Aldo Miyashiro, as they wanted to confirm speculation about an alleged relationship between him and Fiorella Méndez. “We were following in the footsteps of Óscar del Portal because rumors told us that there was a rapprochement between him and the ex-partner of the cumbiambero Pedro Loli, the girl who works in the production of several television programs Fiorella Méndez, but it turns out that, while we were in that investigation, we discovered the jackpot”, he mentioned.

Óscar del Portal did not appear in his sports program

After the images were broadcast on “Magaly TV, la firma” and netizens criticized Óscar del Portal and Aldo Miyashiro for appearing in quite compromising situations with Fiorella Méndez and Fiorella Retiz, respectively, the journalist decided not to host his program “América sports” and in his place was replaced by Erick Osores during the morning of this Wednesday, April 20.

Fiorella Méndez rules out having spent the night with Óscar del Portal

Before the announcement of the broadcast of an ampay between Óscar del Portal and Fiorella Méndez, the cameras of Magaly TV, the firm went behind Pedro Loli’s ex-wife. The young woman denied the version of the show program at all times before the reporter’s siege.

“Nothing to do with it,” she expressed when questioned, although she showed a nervousness that forced her to quickly enter her house.