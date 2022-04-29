Oscar del Portal caused a stir on his return to Peru on the last morning of April 28, after the program “Magaly TV, la firma” revealed new evidence of the close link that the sports commentator had with the producer Fiorella Mendez. In the images released it is seen how the Police had to help protect him.

“His wife sent him back to Lima to go through the apartment and, in a maximum of two days, remove all your belongings, because everything is over ”, is heard during the report presented by “Amor y fuego”.

According to the report presented, the television host would have to remove his things from the apartment of his wife, Vanessa Químper, in two days, the date on which she would return to Peru with her children. As is known, it was in that place that the four involved in an infidelity scandal were sheltered.

YOU CAN SEE: Óscar del Portal would have been fired from América TV after ampay, according to Magaly Medina

Vanessa Químper deleted the video of her wedding anniversary

Things between Vanessa Químper and her husband seemed to be going well after seeing them together in Punta Cana. However, the documents presented by Magaly Medina that would show the constant encounters between the sports presenter and her co-worker would have caused problems in the couple.

For this reason, Vanessa would have decided to delete a tender video that she shared in February as a reminder of her wedding anniversary. “Happy anniversary, Oscar del Portal. Ten years of one of the best days, and now with two wonderful children who are our whole life. Love you forever & ever (I love you forever and ever),” the clip read.

Óscar del Portal causes a stir on his arrival in Lima

After spending a few days in Punta Cana with his family, Óscar del Portal returned to Lima in the midst of the scandal due to the new evidence that the “Urraca” shared about him and Fiorella Mendez. Although the lawyer tried to go unnoticed when he arrived in the capital, he was approached at the airport by various media outlets trying to obtain a statement.

Óscar del Portal would no longer work for América TV, according to Magaly

Magaly Medina does not stop with the firsts and now pointed out that the host of América Televisión would have been fired after all the infidelity scandal in which he has been involved. This after the continuous evidence that the ‘Urraca’ has presented about the meetings between him and Fiorella Mendez.

“I don’t know what he’s going to do because I think he lost his job. On Instagram, on his networks, he has deleted that he works at América TV and according to our informants he would have been fired and Miyashiro would only have been given a sanction. The pita breaks at the weakest link, ”explained the show host.