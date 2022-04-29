Óscar del Portal will leave the screens after the broadcast of his ampay with Fiorella Méndez. This April 29, it was announced that the sports journalist decided to take an indefinite leave of absence from his work on América Televisión.

In the program “America today” the audience was informed that it was the professional himself who extended said request to the channel. In addition, it was emphasized that he will not receive benefits during this time of absence.

The communicator led, until a few days ago, the sports block of “América Noticias”.

The decision of Óscar del Portal

“People wonder if Óscar del Portal has been fired or what his job future is. The position of the channel is that it has an indeterminate license”, said Janet Barboza.

Seconds later, the drivers stressed that public figures must maintain a good image. However, they were of the opinion that they consider that the work should not have been affected by an error.

“When you work in front of cameras, this implies sponsorships, brands, opinions and there are clauses. One has to have a certain behavior, “explained Ethel Pozo before the cameras.

Óscar del Portal: this is how he arrived in Lima

Information was recently released revealing that Óscar del Portal and Fiorella Méndez would have had several meetings in a hotel in Miraflores. This happened while the journalist was in Punta Cana together with his family, however, he returned to Lima alone on April 28.

The television figure was received by a large number of reporters, who did not hesitate to ask him about Vanessa Químper’s reaction and the state of his marriage. However, the driver preferred not to respond and was quickly escorted by members of the National Police.