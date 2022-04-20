Oscar del Portal He was absent from his program “América Deportes” after starring in an ampay with Fiorella Méndez. The sportswriter showed up every morning; However, in the midst of the wave of criticism that he has received for the images broadcast, he has decided not to show his face on television. Meanwhile, he was replaced by Erick Osores.

The ampay of Óscar del Portal and Fiorella Méndez

In the ampay of “Magaly TV, the firm”, it is observed that Óscar del Portal invites Fiorella Méndez, Aldo Miyashiro and Fiorella Retiz to his department. At one point, the sports journalist disappears from the images and only the host of “La banda del chino” is seen with the former reporter of his program.

Then, the next morning, Óscar del Portal is caught leaving the building to host his “América Deportes” program. Hours later, Fiorella Méndez leaves the journalist’s house after spending the night there.

On The driver’s wife, Vanessa Químper, is known to be traveling with her children and would be waiting for her husband’s arrival at the tourist spot.

Oscar del Portal and his wife Vanessa Químper

On March 3, 2022, Óscar del Portal and Vanessa Químper celebrated 10 years of marriage. According to the couple in an interview, they met at the university and soon fell in love.

“I saw her go by and I never dared to approach her, I’m shy… I passed by her house and what a coincidence, she went out to her terrace with her little drink, according to her, her juice,” the journalist told “You are in all” . Now, they have two small children.

Óscar del Portal and his wife Vanessa Químper. Photo: Instagram

The last message from Óscar del Portal to his wife

Although recently a ampay would have put in ‘check’ the marriage of Óscar del Portal, the sports journalist did not hesitate to constantly express his love to his wife Vanessa Quimper. In social networks he dedicated various publications and romantic messages to her.

The last one he broadcast was on April 11, in which he congratulated his partner on his birthday. “This post is not only for you to know how important she is in my life and in that of everyone who knows her, it is also so that she continues to receive all the love she deserves,” she wrote on Instagram.

Óscar del Portal and his message to his wife. Photo: Instagram capture

Óscar del Portal loses important contract

Shortly after an ampay with Fiorella Méndez was broadcast, Óscar del Portal is already suffering the consequences of media attention. An important car brand announced that it decided not to renew the sports journalist’s contract due to the images published by Magaly Medina.

“The brand ambassador agreement that we had with mr. Óscar del Portal ended on March 31 and will not be renewed. We are firmly committed to preserving our values ​​and integrity, safeguarding trustworthiness and honesty towards our community,” reads Subaru’s Instagram.