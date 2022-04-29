Oscar del Portal she’s having a really bad time. After learning that the sports journalist and Fiorella Méndez were together in a well-known Lima hotel on several occasions, Magaly Medina revealed that the communicator is very emotionally affected. This, due to the controversy that has been generated around an alleged infidelity to Vanessa Quimper.

On Thursday, April 29, the host of “Magaly TV, the firm” said that her producer had a communication with Óscar del Portal, in which she could not hold back her tears.

“He saw him very sore (Óscar del Portal), very sad, that he cried every minute, that he repeated that he loved his wife (Vanessa Quimper), and cried, cried. He was devastated. I guess he is just realizing what he is losing: his family and his children, “he explained. Magaly Medina.

“He does not want to speak at the moment, much less give an interview or send a statement because he still has a link with América Televisión,” added the ATV figure.

Óscar del Portal returns to Peru after ampay with Fiorella Méndez

Given the controversy over his ampay with Fiorella Méndez, Óscar del Portal arrived in Peru after a family trip to Punta Cana. In that place, he was approached by the cameras of the show programs.

Magaly Medina assures that she feels sorry for Óscar del Portal

Television presenter Magaly Medina stated that she felt sorry to see Óscar del Portal frightened when he was harassed by the media at Jorge Chávez.

“It was like a shock to leave the airport alone and see the cameras piling up on him, he didn’t know what to do, he looked like a caged mouse, he didn’t know where to go, what to do, really, I felt a little sorry for his position because there are people who are not used to being the center of the news”, commented the presenter.

Did Mónica Cabrejos advise Óscar del Portal?

Invited by Magaly Medina in her capacity as a psychologist, Mónica Cabrejos gave her opinion on the current situation of sports journalist Óscar del Portal after the infidelity scandal with producer Fiorella Méndez, and his attempts to save his marriage to Vanessa Quimper.

“Lies have short legs, if you want your family back, you have to start making a mea culpa and admit the mistake. How can you regain trust? He has to do a lot of change demonstrations,” she expressed.

