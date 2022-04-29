Oscar del PortaHe is already in Lima. The sports journalist had traveled to Punta Cana to meet his family after the ampay that was issued on April 19. That time, he was caught entering his apartment with Fiorella Méndez late at night.

The presenter was received between shouts and some boos from the public that was outside the Jorge Chávez airport. The media, including the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm”, approached him and asked him about his early arrival in the country.

YOU CAN SEE: Óscar del Portal would leave his wife’s apartment in 2 days, according to “Love and Fire”

Óscar del Portal is silent

of the Portal He was confused, because the people who were there were preventing his passage. Meanwhile, he dodged questions about his wife Vanessa Químper and Fiorella Méndez.

“Oscar, do you regret everything that has happened?” “What would you have to tell your family?”, “Vanessa Químper has forgiven you? What did he say?” and “Why don’t you do mea culpa?” were some of the questions reporters asked him on the night of April 27.

Óscar del Portal is devastated after the ampay with Fiorella Méndez

Magaly Medina revealed the conversation that her producer, José Luis García, had with Óscar del Portal in his apartment, called the “ampay site” by the ATV executive.

YOU CAN SEE: Paco Bazán jokes about Óscar del Portal’s ampay: “He will be baptized as ‘Óscar del Hostal'”

“He saw him very sore, very sad, that he cried every minute and repeated that he loved his wife (Vanessa Quimper). She cried and cried. He was devastated. I guess he is just realizing what he has brought and what he is losing: his family and his children, “said the driver.

He pointed out that the journalist does not want to talk about the subject or make official pronouncements. “Much less is he going to give an interview or send a statement, because he still has a link with América Televisión,” added the television host.

It should be noted that Óscar del Portal did not appear on the channel where he works since the broadcast of the ampay. The television house has not said what the future job of the journalist is.

Magaly Medina felt sorry for Óscar del Portal

After arriving at the Jorge Chávez airport, Óscar del Portal was approached by reporters who were eager for his statements after the new Magaly TV host, where they revealed that the sports commentator made several appointments in a hotel with Fiorella Méndez. After seeing the images, the journalist was surprised by del Portal’s reaction.