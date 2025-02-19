Óscar de Marcos will hang the boots with 36 years. The captain of Athletic Club has made it public this Wednesday, after communicating it first to the workforce. Although the idea had been around his head for some time, he has finally considered that this is the time to close this stage.

The club has spread the news with a statement through its social networks. Now, in the months that remain as a professional, De Marcos will focus on helping his team to achieve the last objectives: ensure a position in the next Champions League and get the Europa League, whose end will be played in San Mamés.

From the end of Marcos, De Marcos reached the first Athletic team in 2009 after emerging in Alavés. Key in the Bielsa stage, its influence on the costumes grew to become the captain.





Although some colleagues already sensed their decision, the official announcement has generated emotion among the team. Unai Simón, Iñaki Williams or Yuri Berchiche will take over in team leadership.

With 560 meetings played to date, Marcos is the second player with the most appearances in the history of the club, only surpassed by José Ángel Iribar. In his record there are three titles with Athletic, two Super Cups and a Copa del Rey, in addition to a remarkable trajectory in European competitions, with 71 games played.

Now, he has the last months to enjoy football and receive recognition of his hobby. His last match will be against Barça on May 24 and the club already works on a special farewell in San Mamés, hoping that he coincides with the possible final of the Europa League on May 21.