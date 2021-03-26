Óscar de la Hoya (39-6, 30 KO) will put on his gloves again and will get into the ring. It will be on July 3 against a rival to be determined. The 48-year-old American has not boxed since December 2008, when he was knocked out by Manny Pacquiao. Since then, ‘Golden Boy’ has dedicated himself to promotion, making his company one of the most important in the world.

De la Hoya had already dropped the news about his return a couple of months ago. He claimed he was training and this friday has confirmed the news. He has also done it, giving a blow of effect since he announced it during the press conference to present the fight that youtuber Jake Paul and former UFC Ben Akren will have on April 17.

At the moment the main details are unknown. De La Hoya did not indicate if he would return to do an exhibition match, as Mike Tyson (owner of the promoter that will do the duel between Paul and Askren) has done or if he will do it in a professional duel. In fact, he broke the news and threw the microphone to give more suspense. Despite this, the news has shaken the boxing universe and the words to Chris Mannix on DAZN gain relevance. ANDn that interview he noted that he would like to face Floyd Mayweather. In addition, in Mexico a trilogy with Julio César Chávez has been rumored a lot in recent months (in that case it would be an exhibition).

The American was nicknamed ‘Golden Boy’ because he was Olympic champion in Barcelona 92 and because everything he touched turned to gold. As a professional, De La Hoya was the first boxer to become world champion in six different weight classes.