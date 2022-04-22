Former boxer Óscar de la Hoya was sued by a former employee of Casa Mexico Enterprises, a tequila company of which he is a partner, for allegedly sexually assaulting her twice in 2020, The Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday.

The American newspaper reported that the lawsuit against De la Hoya was filed in the Superior Court of Los Angeles.

The details of the complaint against De la Hoya

The probable victim assured that during a trip to Mexico in March 2020 to visit the Casa Mexico factory, De la Hoya went to his room with his pants around his knees and got into his bed, after which the woman took him out of this and returned him to his bedroom.

The next morning, the plaintiff went to De La Hoya’s room to wake him up after he failed to show up for a factory tour and the former boxer pushed her onto his bed and sexually assaulted her.

The second time that the woman was attacked by the 49-year-old businessman was when they returned from the trip from Mexico to Los Angeles at De la Hoya’s house, after a dinner attended by executives from Casa Mexico.

According to the lawsuit, when the boxing promoter was alone with the woman, he inserted a sexual object into her body without her consent. Along with the accusations against De la Hoya, the woman included in her lawsuit complaints against other directors of Casa Mexico for her mistreatment when she was a worker, which included humiliation and emotional and physical damage.

There was already a precedent against De la Hoya

This is not the first time De La Hoya has been accused of a sexual assault. In 2019, a lawsuit was released that another woman filed for attacks in 2017.

De la Hoya retired from boxing in 2008, posting a record of 39 wins and six losses and winning 11 world titles at six different weights. He is a native of Los Angeles with Mexican origin.

with Eph