Las Vegas, Nevada.- The boxing fight that aspires to be the best of the year was the one starring Gervonta Davies and Ryan Garcia. The first beat the Mexican American by way of chloroform to take away the undefeated in the T Mobile Arena of Las Vegas, Snowfall.

However, a scandal has been revealed this Monday as there have been death threats, but that does not involve either of the two boxers, but rather the former boxer and current promoter American With Mexican Roots, Oscar de la hoyawho revealed the reason why he was not present at the media conference at the end of the confrontation.

“My security team told me that I had to leave the place,” said the founder of ‘Golden Boy Promotions’ in a video broadcast on his social networks today, where he also points out that the intimidation messages occurred in the week leading up to the fight.

“Because I received death threats. You don’t know, but I received death threats all week, and they told me that it was very dangerous (to be in the place) so we left”, said De La Hoya, who in the same way clarified the absence of the boxer, Bernard Hopkins.

“First of all, Bernard Hopkins was accused of having testosterone cream on his hands and touching Gervonta Davis (at the weigh-in) when he just wanted to help him because he was going to fall off the stage,” he said.

“So CBP (Premier Boxing Champions for its acronym in English) the promoter of Gervonta Davisforbade (to Bernard Hopkins) of all events. He couldn’t get up ‘ring’he couldn’t do anything during the promotion”, complemented Óscar de la Hoya in the video.