The alleged death of the influencer and tiktoker Oscar Curi became a trend, Well, it was announced on social media that he had died. Friends, family and followers of his expressed their sadness and now Oscar tells us what happened.

Days ago, a legend appeared on Oscar Curi’s Tik Tok and Instagram profiles where His death was mentioned, as well as that of his mother, Faced with this situation, a wave of comments and condolences were unleashed.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Despite the alleged death of Oscar Curi, He did not come forward to clarify, until now, and on his networks he writes:

“I’m back, people, I’m back… but only to say this. I want to tell you some things that have happened lately, which, let’s say, are something private, “I can’t share it with you because it’s private.”

Oscar Curi, who has many followers on social media, also points out: “I just want to clarify that I’m not dead, I’m alive, look at flesh and blood, my dog ​​is also alive.”

Regarding the alleged death of Oscar Curi It was commented on networks that it had occurred in tragic events, that he had also been deprived of his freedom, but he denies everything.

At the moment, Oscar Curi does not reveal the reason for his absence on social media and shares with his loyal followers that he will soon upload videos that he recorded in India and Argentina.

“We knew you were alive and you were absent due to the loss of your mom”; “For a moment I thought that you had left, but something also told me that they were just rumors, it’s good that nothing happened” and “It’s good that you recovered, Oscar, let’s move on,” write some fans of Oscar Curi in social networks.