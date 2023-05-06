Óscar Cortés was clear: Millionaires or the Colombian National Team?

Óscar Cortés will be with the Colombian National Team in the U-20 World Cup and not with Millonariosaccording to the local soccer norm.

However, before that decision, the player had already decided where to go, something that came to light.

The safest thing was…

The winger spoke of the mess in which his club, Millonarios, and the Colombian National Team involved him, in which he was almost trapped.

At the airport, on the way to Cali, he told how everything was resolved: “The possibility occurred, it was a desire to be able to be in the World Cup, difficulties and things from the club suddenly could not be given but thank God it was achieved,” he said in the Vbar of Caracol.

Óscar Cortés, in action against América Mineiro. Photo: Cesar Melgarejo. TIME

“selection is very importantwhat we had in mind with Millonarios was very good but the World Cup is unique,” he said.

