Follow the controversy over the player’s situation Oscar Cortesdue to Millonarios’ refusal to lend him to the Colombian National Team that will play the Youth World Cup in Argentina.

The conflict is red hot. On the one hand, Fifa does not force teams to give up their players for this under-20 competition.

That is why Millonarios decided that he needed Cortés for the auction of the championship and the Copa Sudamericana and that is why he did not give him up, as he announced publicly.

But the last word is not said. The Selection has just summoned him in the preliminary list for the tournament dispute. Because?

The key document

Óscar Cortés celebrates Millonarios’ first goal against Medellín. Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

Article 52 of the player’s statute of the Colombian Soccer Federation forces Colombian soccer teams to transfer their soccer players to the national team, even contemplating drastic sanctions such as loss of pintos to the club that refuses and uses it in the local championship.

“Every soccer player affiliated with a club must respond affirmatively to the call of COLFUTBOL in order to be part of a national team. If COLFUTBOL wishes to summon a player active abroad, it must be done in writing and no later than 15 days before the game. At the same time, he must inform the club in which he is registered in writing, which must confirm the player’s release within six days.“says article 52.

“The player who has been summoned by COLFUTBOL for one of its representative teams will not have, in any case, the right to play with the club to which he belongs, during the period that his release lasts or may last. This prohibition to play will be extended for five days in the event that for any reason the player has not wanted or been able to attend the call.

And there is more: “Violation of this rule entails for the offending club the loss of the match or matches in which the player played and the annulment of all the points that have been obtained.”.

For its part, article 55 says: “If a club declines to release the player or does not release him to attend the call for a national team under the terms of the preceding articles of this chapter, it will be credited with the sanctions that effect established by the Disciplinary Commission of the Colombian Football Federation. Similarly, clubs that do not timely attend the calls for the preparation of national teams, duly approved by the Executive Committee of COLFUTBOL, will be subject to disciplinary measures.

What does Millionaires say?

Faced with this novelty, Millionaires will choose to abide by the internal regulations of the FCF and for this reason they will be forced to lend the player for the World Cup.

The Selection will be concentrated in the city of Cali for its preparation from May 5 to 10 and will later travel to Buenos Aires – Argentina on May 10, 2023, and will continue its preparation between May 10 and 19 in Argentine territory.

Subsequently, the selected group will continue under the orders of the technical director during the official competition period of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023, which will take place from May 20 to June 11, 2023.

The final call for the “national team” with the 21 chosen footballers will be announced next week, before the transfer to the host country of the orbital event.

