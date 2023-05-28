Óscar Cortés: see the great goal saved by the unbeaten Colombian in the U-20 World Cup

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
polite.
Cristian Alvarez, FCF.
Cuts.
The Millonarios player prevented the team from losing.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Colombia overcame another adverse result this Saturday and advanced as leader of Group C to the round of 16 of the U-20 World Cup after drawing 1-1 against Senegal.
A goal from Oscar Cortés at minute 95 sealed the draw for those led by Héctor Cárdenas, who began losing for the third time in a row and ended up leading the zone with seven points.
Before, Mamadou Camara had opened the scoring for a Senegal that was left out of the tournament, being bottom with two points.
The great goal that saved Colombia
In the second half, those led by Héctor Cárdenas launched themselves in search of an equalizer and on several occasions they were close to scoring.
A header from Alexis Manyoma that also hit the post and a new attempt from Ángel could become a 1-1 that came when the fifth minute of addition was played when Cortés took advantage of a Juan Castilla habilitation to tie the game.
In this way, Colombia won the group and will play next Wednesday in the city of San Juan against one of the best third parties, while Israel finished second with four points after beating Japan 1-2, which ended with three points. With that result, the Europeans will meet Uzbekistan next Tuesday in the city of Mendoza.
More news
EFE
