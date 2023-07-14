Óscar Cortés says goodbye to Millionaires: confirmed his signing for Lens

Oscar Cortes He is already a player for Lens from France. The player, figure of Millionaires, traveled to France and this Friday signed his contract.

The French team, which comes from being runner-up last season and will play in the Champions League this year, confirmed the signing, which is with a five-year contract until June 2028.

transfer closed

Cortés will share a team with the Colombian left back Deiver Machado, in the squad led by Franck Haise.

“An impulse from Colombia! Óscar Cortés, a new and promising Colombian international trained at the legendary Millonarios FC, has joined Franck Haise’s squad to live his first European experience until 2028. At 19, this technical and dynamic winger will bring dynamism to Lens’ attack.” , published the team.

“Óscar is our fifth signing of the summer. He is a player who is already a full international and who has been on our radar for several months. We have closely followed his progress at his club and on the international scene (in the U-20 World Cup Óscar is only 19 years old, but the 2023 Colombian champion with Millionaires and quarterfinalist in the Under 20 World Cup has stood out in 2023,” said Arnaud Pouille, general director of Lens.

