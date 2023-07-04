The champion millionaires He is in a short rest period before resuming work for Liga II, in which he will have some news regarding his payroll, such as the very safe departure of winger Óscar Cortés, who will finally go to France.

Cortés, player of the Colombia U-20 team, is already processing his documents to travel to join the LensesAlthough Millionaires are trying to get him to stay six more months.

“Everyone expressed a strong desire to join the project. Oscar should arrive in the next few days, in July. He comes off a fairly long stint with Millionaires. The essential thing is the value of the player. The quality of the player is authentic”, confirmed the sports director of Lens, Gregory Thil.

Óscar Cortés, in action against América Mineiro. Photo: Cesar Melgarejo. TIME

So Cortés will show up to see what decision Lens makes, whether to join immediately or not.

Meanwhile, everything indicates that the side israel alba He will go to Deportivo Pasto. This Monday, in the capital of Nariño, they assure that the former Once Caldas, Patriotas, Jaguares and La Equidad, who won two titles with Millonarios (Copa 2022 and Liga 2023-I), will be a new Deportivo Pasto player.

In addition, the blue club tries to retain the Costa Rican center-back John Paul Vargas, who is one of the most desired in the template market. According to the Costa Rican press, Vargas has several options. There is talk of proposals in Europe, Mexican, Argentine and Brazilian clubs. Even from Arabia.

For now, the team would not look for reinforcements, since it enjoys its large youth squad to solve the exits that are confirmed.

