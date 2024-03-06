Oscar Cortes He suffered a hard blow in his sporting career, just when he was beginning to leave good impressions in Europe. He former millionaires He was injured on February 28 and his injury causes an unforeseen stoppage for him and the team. Scottish Rangers.

The 20-year-old Colombian, who is playing in Scotland on loan, felt some discomfort in the match against KilmarnockEdit by Scottish Premier League and had to leave the field of play with clear signs of pain.

The technician Philippe Clement spoke about the Colombian's condition before the game between Rangers and Motherwall and his words were not at all motivating, bad news was the order of the day.

“It is not good that Oscar has a serious injury, so he will be out for longer. The action he took to have an injury as serious as that is really strange,” said the DT.

After several days of unknowns, Oscar Cortes was successfully operated on London England after the discomfort suffered that caused a grade three tear in the femoral muscle. His recovery times could be extended until the month of May, just when his loan from the Lens of France (owner of its sports rights) ends.

“Everything was a success, thank God, we will be back soon,” were the words of the Colombian winger in an Instagram story hours after his surgery.

This season, Cortés was beginning to take off for Rangers, playing six games in which he scored one goal and gave one assist in 318 minutes of play.

