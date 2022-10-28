Spain and Colombia faces will be seen again U-17 World Cup women’s tournament in India, this time with the title at stake, after eliminating Germany (0-1) and Nigeria on penalties, respectively, on Wednesday.

A play after a throw-in that Spanish striker Lucía Corrales knew how to convert into a goal gave Kenio Gonzalo’s team the victory in a tight duel against Germany, who a few months ago snatched the title of the Eurocopa 2022 from Bosnia-Herzegovina.

In a game that escalated after a disallowed goal by striker Mara Alber in the 20th minute, La Roja did not give up creating chances and controlling the ball despite the great German offensive.

The Spanish team sneaks into the final of this championship for the second consecutive time and will defend the title of champion against a Colombia that in its previous participations in this tournament had not managed to get past the group stage.

A stop by the ‘coffee pot’ Agudelo in the decisive shot of the penalty shootout gave them a place in the final for the first time in their history, after a goalless draw against Nigeria.

But Colombia was not easy, since minutes before the Nigerian Edafe had in her boots the power to classify her team to the final, but sent her team’s fifth penalty to a stick. The final will be played next Sunday in the financial city of Bombay, where Colombians and Spaniards began their journey in this World Cup in a match that ended with a 1-0 victory for Spain.

Cordoba stands out

And in the midst of the controversy and the joy, because criticism of the calls continues to be known, because there are some that continue to confirm that there are vetoes.

Oscar Cordoba, the former goalkeeper Colombia selectionwhose daughter, Vanessa, is one of the most experienced and good goalkeepers, spoke about it.

“I don’t know. When you call a reinforcement, the reinforcement is good or bad. The coach will decide if it is good or bad. But when in the last tournament, in the Idolas Cup, Vanessa saves, saves well and comes out champion with penalties You have the doubt, “Córdoba assured.

And I add. “For Vanessa it was a surprise, she took the challenge as something very personal, she prepared herself in a very specific and very special way. She knew what it was like to play a Libertadores Cup. The coach, in the end, makes the decision,” he added.

“Here they do not value their ability,” he said.

