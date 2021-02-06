The crisis that the World Boca does not give truce. The footballers vowed not to endure any more mistreatment by Juan Román Riquelme’s Soccer Council, and the situation is tense. In the middle of the crossfire is Miguel Angel Russo, who was also made aware of the determination. And now Óscar Córdoba, idol of Xeneize and friend of Jorge Bermúdez and Román, has joined. The Colombian was part of Carlos Bianchi’s squad who was in conflict with the leadership of that time and, without mincing words, gave his opinion on the current situation of the team and the intern.

“If the boys have the personality to stand up to the Soccer Council, that same personality had to be put against Santos …“, fired the former goalkeeper. But that was not all.

The goalkeeper said that against Peixe he saw a “listless boys party“and what was”very hot for the party in the Bombonera“That is why, with a hint of indignation, he expressed his opinion on the current problem between players and the Football Council.

“Do you remember when we went to Palmeiras and Salvestrini sent us to the psychologist? We went, we beat penalties and went to the final. So you stand up, not talking, please. Speaking we are all brave,” he said. And he remarked the idea: “You have to plant your face in the grass and also when you have to meet with the manager.”

Almost a month after that cup match (the tough 3-0 defeat), with statements from players in the middle, the inmate exploded and bomb after bomb fell. Therefore, Córdoba, in dialogue with ESPN F90, told how, according to him, wardrobe problems should be resolved. “The soccer camps are a marriage of 25 to 30 people and sometimes there are some who are doing things wrong. When you have to grab someone’s neck, they grab hold of the neck and things are fixed. That’s how we are. They lock themselves in the bathroom, ‘let’s fix it here’, they go out and everyone is fine“A controversial phrase …

One of those who lit the fuse for the bomb was Carlos Tevez with their statements regarding Pol Fernández (“his departure was very heavy for us”). And at that point, the 51-year-old former goalkeeper was critical of the Apache, to whom when he was negotiating his contract a few months ago he said that “if it does not serve“Another remote control in less than a year.

“Boca’s soccer president is Riquelme, he has to think the best for the club. If you think the best thing is for Tevez to stay, then Tevez will continue, but under certain guidelines. And if you don’t like it, you will have to leave, it’s that simple. Boca is above all, “he shot.

Similarly, Córdoba banked the player Tevez: “I He took out his hat with Carlitos for what he did this year“.

Other points on which he emphasized was the leadership of today 10 and bearer of the tape, hinting that we must push forward. “That leader and captain has to be on and off the pitch, but for the better. Not to put a group of players against him. I’m not saying he’s doing it, just that the referent’s attitude has to be positive, not negative. You cannot throw stones at the roof of your house, throw at the neighbor’s, “he stressed.

To close, Óscar said that he feels that “They are using Boca as a platform to leave“and he told how he lived day to day at the club:” When we went to the Posada de los Pájaros, Santella would kill us, we would get stuck, it hurt even the smile. But it was because we had blood in our eyes to go and beat River at any moment and wherever we were. To Racing, San Lorenzo, Palmeiras or whatever “.