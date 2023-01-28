The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, the organization behind the Oscars, is going to investigate the campaign after surprise over the nomination of actress Andrea Riseborough ( To Leslie ). She was nominated for the best actress award earlier this week, while she was previously not on the list of top contenders for a nomination. This left critics wondering how Riseborough was nominated out of the blue.

Film studios annually pour millions of dollars into their Oscar campaigns to promote films, actors and creators. According to American media To Leslie no such campaign from the studio and so Riseborough promoted itself. For example, the actress praised the film and actors such as Kate Winslet, Gwyneth Paltrow and Edward Norton also expressed their support.

Although The Academy does not cite the action as a reason, an investigation into the campaigning in general has been announced. This is to ‘make sure that the guidelines have not been misused and to see whether guidelines need to be adjusted in this new age of social media and digital communication’. See also Unusual heat wave in Antarctica shocks researchers - "It's impossible"

