The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced last Thursday a decision that resonated throughout the film industry: the inclusion of a new category in the Oscar Awards dedicated to recognizing the best casting. This measure, which will come into effect from the 2026 ceremony, underlines the importance of the work of casting directors in the creation of films. In this way, after 25 years, the Academy will include a new recognition in the most important award ceremony in the film industry.

It should be noted that all films that are released throughout 2025 and that aspire to win the statuette in 2026 will apply for this new Oscar category.

What is the best casting category at the Oscars about?

The category of best casting will focus on rewarding excellence in the selection and ensemble of actors for films. Recognizing the crucial role casting directors play in bringing stories to life on the big screen, the Academy seeks to highlight this fundamental aspect of film production.

Films released after 2025 will be eligible to compete in this category. This will trace a before and after in how the creative processes behind the scenes are valued.

Given this important milestone, Janet Yang, president of the Academy, spoke. “We congratulate the members of our Casting Directors Branch on this exciting milestone and for their commitment and diligence throughout this process.”

In addition, Bill Kramer, general director of the Academy, explained the reasons for adding this new category. “Casting directors play an essential role in filmmaking, and as the Academy evolves, we are proud to add casting to the disciplines we recognize and celebrate,” he announced.

What was the last category to be added to the Oscars?

Before the introduction of the award to best castingthe last category that was added to the Oscar awards It was best animated film in 2001. This inclusion meant recognition of the importance and evolution of animated cinema within the industry, similar to what the best casting category aims to do for the work of selecting actors.

The first film to win this award was 'Shrek', from Dreamworks, which defeated 'Jimmy Neutron: The Boy Genius' and 'Monsters, Inc.' in that category. For its part, Pixar is the most prominent studio in this branch, having been nominated 18 times to date, of which it won 11.

How will the best casting candidates be selected?

Although specific details regarding the selection and voting process will be released in April 2025, it is anticipated that it will follow rigorous criteria to ensure that recognition is awarded to casting directors who have demonstrated exceptional skill in assembling the best cast. It serves the vision of the film. This will be an opportunity for the Academy Show your commitment to diversity and inclusion, both on screen and behind the camera.

What was the reaction to this decision by the Academy?

The response to the inclusion of the category of best casting has been largely positive, with leading industry figures expressing their support and gratitude for the recognition of such a vital aspect of cinema. Casting directors, actors and filmmakers have celebrated this progress as a significant step towards valuing all professionals involved in film production.

Richard Hicks, Kim Taylor-Coleman and Debra Zane, members of the Casting Directors Branch, spoke about this new addition to the Oscar. “On behalf of the members of the Casting Directors Branch, we would like to thank the Board of Governors, the Awards Committee and the Academy leadership for their support. “This award is a well-deserved recognition of the exceptional talent of our casting directors and a testament to the dedicated efforts of our branch,” they noted.

