The Oscar awards They are on the eve of showing their new winners of the figurines. This majestic ceremony, which honors the highlights of cinema, hides numerous peculiarities and facts possibly unknown to many, especially about the coveted statuette that is awarded to actors, directors and industry professionals. Were you aware that the monetary value of the statue is practically zero and that it is not made of gold, but of another material? Here are some fascinating facts about the Oscar statuette that you may not have known.

Oscar statuettes: what are the Academy Awards made of?

The figurine comes to be made by the company 'R.S. Owens & Company' who has the responsibility of manufacturing the base using a metal known as britannia, which is an alloy of copper, titanium and antimony. Once the base is ready, 'Epner Technology' takes over to cover the prize with 24 karat gold. This company assures The Academy that the gold layer they apply is so durable that it never wears off, thus eliminating the need for any warranty.

What is the meaning of the Oscar statuette?

In 1927, when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciencesa dinner was held at the Baltimore Hotel's Crystal Ballroom in Los Angeles with the aim of establishing the organization's objectives. During this meeting, various issues were discussed, one of them, how to reward the most outstanding achievements in cinema. It was decided that an annual prize would be awarded and the Academy set itself the task of designing a 'majestic trophy'.

Statuettes from the 92nd edition of the Oscars in 2020. Photo: Getty images

Why is the award given to nominated artists called the Oscar?

A curious fact for awards lovers is that before the statuettes were called 'Academy Award of Merit'. Now, why is he called Oscar? The Academy admits that the exact origin of the name “Oscar” is uncertain; However, there is a popular anecdote that could explain it. According to this anecdote, Margaret Herrick, who was the librarian and later became its executive director, upon seeing the trophy for the first time, mentioned that it reminded her of her uncle Oscar. Although the nickname 'Oscar' It was not officially recognized by the Academy until 1939, it was already widely used since 1934.

How much does an Oscar statuette cost?

It is estimated that the value of the Oscar awarded to the winners is approximately US$400.. According to point 10 of section “COPYRIGHTS AND TRADEMARKS” of the Academy regulations, the statuette cannot be legally sold or transferred “without first offering it to the Academy for the symbolic sum of 1 dollar. The nominees are clear about these instructions and must comply with them to the letter.

