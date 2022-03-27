The history of the Oscar Awards ceremonies is full of emotional speeches, celebrated actors, especially applauded filmmakers and iconic moments. In that sense, the most important night in Hollywood would not be the same without a couple of particular events in its development.

And although obtaining this award is the goal in the careers of those who make films, it is a fact that the ceremony itself is always an unforgettable event. For this reason, below we recall some of the moments that marked history throughout all the Oscar awards.

Roberto Benigni’s emotional entrance

The filmmaker and actor won the Oscar for best foreign film for “Life is beautiful”, one of the most emotional films of all time. Upon hearing his name as the winner, the director stood up on the seats of the place and walked on the shoulders of some of the attendees with his arms raised celebrating his victory.

“I am not able to express all my gratitude, because now my body is in turmoil because it is a colossal moment of joy”, were some of the words that he offered to the audience.

surprise protest

In March 1973, the legendary Marlon Brando won best actor for his work in “The Godfather,” beating out a brilliant list of competitors including Michael Caine, Peter O’Toole, Laurence Olivier and Paul Winfield. However, the actor decided not to attend the gala and sent Apache actress and activist Sacheen Littlefeather instead, who came out to collect her award.

To a stunned audience, Littlefeather said Brando was “unfortunately unable to accept this generous award” in protest of the film industry’s treatment of Native Americans. His words raised applause, cheers and some boos from the audience.

The longest standing ovation in Oscar history

In 1972, Charlie Chaplin received an honorary Oscar after spending 20 years in exile. As a form of tribute, the audience gave him a standing ovation that lasted no more and no less than 12 minutes. The longest applause in the history of the awards.

The passionate kiss of Adrien Brody and Halle Berry.

The couple reflected their emotion in a passionate kiss on stage at the 2003 Oscar Awards. That time Brody would win the award for best actor for his performance in “The Pianist.”

The most famous selfie in history

One of the most viral moments in the history of the Oscars was without a doubt the selfie that Ellen De Generes uploaded in 2014 with Jennifer Lawrence, Angelina Jolie, Lupita Nyong’o, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Meryl Streep, Kevin Spacey, Bradley Cooper, Channing Tatum and Jared Leto. This photo caused a furor in social media and reached a historic figure of 37 million retweets in just 40 minutes.