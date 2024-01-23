The Hollywood Film Academy announced this Tuesday, January 23, the nominees for the 2024 Oscars. The film 'Oppenheimer', by director Cristopher Nolan, leads the list with 13 nominations in the main categories. They are followed by 'Poor Things', with 11, and 'Killers of the Flower Moon' with 10. They are joined by 'Barbie' and the nomination for 'The Snow Society'. Here we present all the nominees of the 96th edition, which will be held on March 10 in Los Angeles, United States.

In a year marked by protests by actors and screenwriters, Hollywood announced the most important awards in its industry.

Without many surprises, 'Oppenheimer', The film about Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who created the first atomic bomb, received 13 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, among others.

The comedy by director Yorgos Lanthimos, 'Poor Things'which portrays the story of Bella Baxter – starring Emma Stone – a young woman brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, is nominated in 11 categories.

While 'Killers of the Flower Moon', an American western by director Martin Scorsese, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, who was left out of the Best Actor category. While Lily Gladstone became the first Native American nominated for best actress.

The movie 'Barbie', by Greta Gerwig, received eight nominations. Among them, for Best Film and with Ryan Gosling nominated for Best Supporting Actor. However, Gerwig was left out of the Best Director category and Margot Robbie was also not nominated for Best Actress.

The surprise, for Latin America, was the nomination of 'The Snow Society', by the Spanish Juan Antonio Bayona, for Best International Film. The true story of the survivors of the plane crash of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 also competes in the category: Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Added to it is 'Robot Dreams', by the Spanish Pablo Berger. The story of a dog and a robot, without dialogue, competes for Best Animated Film along with 'The Boy and the Heron, by the Japanese genius, Hayao Miyazaki, and Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse.'

Here we share all the films competing in the 96th edition of the Oscars, which will be held on March 10 in Los Angeles, United States.

Best film:

American Fiction

Anatomy of a fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Teacher

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

Best address:

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet

Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

Poor things – Yorgos Lanthimos

The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Best actress:

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Teacher

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Best Actor:

Bradley Cooper – Teacher

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor:

Sterling K Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Best Original Screenplay:

Anatomy of a Fall – Justin Triet, Arthur Harari

The Holdovers – David Hemingson

Teacher – Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

May December (“Scandal Secrets”) – Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik

Past Lives – Celine Song

Best adapted screenplay:

American Fiction – Cord Jefferson

Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan

Poor Things – Tony McNamara

The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

Best Original Song:

The Fire Inside – Flamin' Hot

I'm Just Ken – Barbie

It Never Went Away – “American Symphony”

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon

What Was I Made For? -Barbie

Best soundtrack:

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best International Film:

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

The Snow Society

Das Lehrerzimmer (“The Staff Room”)

The Zone of Interest

Best animated film:

Kimitachi wa Dō Ikiru ka (“The Boy and the Heron”)

Elementary

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best documentary film:

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best Production Design:

Barbie – Production Design: Sarah Greenwood, Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

Killers of the Flower Moon – Production Design: Jack Fish, Set Decoration: Adam Willis

Napoleon – Production Design: Arthur Max, Set Decoration: Elli Griff

Oppenheimer – Production Design: Ruth De Jong, Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman

Poor Things – Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath, Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek

Best Costume Design:

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best makeup and hair:

Golda

Teacher

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Snow Society

Best sound:

The Creator

Teacher

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best edition:

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Cinematography:

Count

Killers of the Flower Moon

Teacher

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best visual effects:

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Best Action Short Film:

The After – Misan Harriman, Nicky Bentham

Invincible – Vincent René-Lortie, Samuel Caron

Knight of Fortune – Lasse Lyskjaer Noer, Christian Norlyk

Red, White and Blue – Nazrin Choudhury, Sara McFarlane

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – Wes Anderson, Steven Rales

Best animated short film:

Letter to a pig – Tal Kantor, Amit R. Gicelter

Ninety-Five Senses – Jerusha Hess, Jared Hess

Our uniform – Yegane Moghaddam

Pachyderme – Stephanie Clément, Marc Rius

War is Over! Inspired by the music of John & Oko – Dace Mullins, Brad Booker

Best Documentary Short Film:

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

