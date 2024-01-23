The Hollywood Film Academy announced this Tuesday, January 23, the nominees for the 2024 Oscars. The film 'Oppenheimer', by director Cristopher Nolan, leads the list with 13 nominations in the main categories. They are followed by 'Poor Things', with 11, and 'Killers of the Flower Moon' with 10. They are joined by 'Barbie' and the nomination for 'The Snow Society'. Here we present all the nominees of the 96th edition, which will be held on March 10 in Los Angeles, United States.
In a year marked by protests by actors and screenwriters, Hollywood announced the most important awards in its industry.
Without many surprises, 'Oppenheimer', The film about Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who created the first atomic bomb, received 13 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, among others.
The comedy by director Yorgos Lanthimos, 'Poor Things'which portrays the story of Bella Baxter – starring Emma Stone – a young woman brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, is nominated in 11 categories.
While 'Killers of the Flower Moon', an American western by director Martin Scorsese, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, who was left out of the Best Actor category. While Lily Gladstone became the first Native American nominated for best actress.
The movie 'Barbie', by Greta Gerwig, received eight nominations. Among them, for Best Film and with Ryan Gosling nominated for Best Supporting Actor. However, Gerwig was left out of the Best Director category and Margot Robbie was also not nominated for Best Actress.
The surprise, for Latin America, was the nomination of 'The Snow Society', by the Spanish Juan Antonio Bayona, for Best International Film. The true story of the survivors of the plane crash of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 also competes in the category: Best Makeup and Hairstyling.
Added to it is 'Robot Dreams', by the Spanish Pablo Berger. The story of a dog and a robot, without dialogue, competes for Best Animated Film along with 'The Boy and the Heron, by the Japanese genius, Hayao Miyazaki, and Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse.'
Here we share all the films competing in the 96th edition of the Oscars, which will be held on March 10 in Los Angeles, United States.
Best film:
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Teacher
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
Best address:
- Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Martin Scorsese
- Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
- Poor things – Yorgos Lanthimos
- The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Best actress:
- Annette Bening – Nyad
- Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan – Teacher
- Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best Actor:
- Bradley Cooper – Teacher
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Best Supporting Actress
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- America Ferrera – Barbie
- Jodie Foster – Nyad
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor:
- Sterling K Brown – American Fiction
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Best Original Screenplay:
- Anatomy of a Fall – Justin Triet, Arthur Harari
- The Holdovers – David Hemingson
- Teacher – Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
- May December (“Scandal Secrets”) – Samy Burch, Alex Mechanik
- Past Lives – Celine Song
Best adapted screenplay:
- American Fiction – Cord Jefferson
- Barbie – Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
- Oppenheimer – Christopher Nolan
- Poor Things – Tony McNamara
- The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
Best Original Song:
- The Fire Inside – Flamin' Hot
- I'm Just Ken – Barbie
- It Never Went Away – “American Symphony”
- Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon
- What Was I Made For? -Barbie
Best soundtrack:
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best International Film:
- Io Capitano
- Perfect Days
- The Snow Society
- Das Lehrerzimmer (“The Staff Room”)
- The Zone of Interest
Best animated film:
- Kimitachi wa Dō Ikiru ka (“The Boy and the Heron”)
- Elementary
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best documentary film:
- Bobi Wine: The People's President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Best Production Design:
- Barbie – Production Design: Sarah Greenwood, Set Decoration: Katie Spencer
- Killers of the Flower Moon – Production Design: Jack Fish, Set Decoration: Adam Willis
- Napoleon – Production Design: Arthur Max, Set Decoration: Elli Griff
- Oppenheimer – Production Design: Ruth De Jong, Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman
- Poor Things – Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath, Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek
Best Costume Design:
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best makeup and hair:
- Golda
- Teacher
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Snow Society
Best sound:
- The Creator
- Teacher
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Best edition:
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best Cinematography:
- Count
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Teacher
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Best visual effects:
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
Best Action Short Film:
- The After – Misan Harriman, Nicky Bentham
- Invincible – Vincent René-Lortie, Samuel Caron
- Knight of Fortune – Lasse Lyskjaer Noer, Christian Norlyk
- Red, White and Blue – Nazrin Choudhury, Sara McFarlane
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – Wes Anderson, Steven Rales
Best animated short film:
- Letter to a pig – Tal Kantor, Amit R. Gicelter
- Ninety-Five Senses – Jerusha Hess, Jared Hess
- Our uniform – Yegane Moghaddam
- Pachyderme – Stephanie Clément, Marc Rius
- War is Over! Inspired by the music of John & Oko – Dace Mullins, Brad Booker
Best Documentary Short Film:
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island In Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó
With Reuters, AP and EFE
