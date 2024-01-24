With a successful film in awards season and at the box office, the director Christopher Nolan He would be close to achieving his first Oscar. Oppenheimer, described by himself as the greatest of his career, earned 13 Academy nominations, including best picture and best direction. The story of the physicist who created the atomic bomb leads the edition and is followed by Poor Creatures with 11 and The Assassins of the Moon with 10.

“I feel really privileged and lucky to be in a film that connects with people in a critical and commercial way,” said its protagonist, Cillian Murphy, to Deadline, upon learning of his Oscar nomination for best actor. “I just wanted to do good theater, and then do a small role in a short film and then a small role in a movie. I'm like 48 years old and I've seen a lot and I've been doing it for 28 years., so I think I can understand how important it is to me and other people… It's been a long time in the business. “I think when I was young, something like that just didn't seem possible.”

In an announcement that had surprises, such as the dominance of international films, a clear favorite for best actress is Emma Stone for playing Bella in poor creatures. The film that he produced and that reunited her with The Favorite director, Yorgos Lanthimos, competes with Oppenheimer in the categories of best film, direction and best adapted screenplay. The feminist story has won the Venice Film Festival and has a chance of winning film of the year.

Female filmmakers and historical nominations

In 96 years, It is the first time that the Academy has nominated three productions directed by women in the best film category.: Celine Song for Past Lives, Great Gerwig with Barbie and Justine Triet with Anatomy of a Fall. Additionally, Triet becomes the ninth woman in history to be nominated for best director and the only one in this edition. “It means a lot because I'm not 20 years old, I'm 45, I lived before the Me Too movement and I watched the evolution of the situation for women,” she declared.

In its 'more international' version, the Academy coincided with the results of the awards season and nominated the winner of the Cannes Film Festival, Anatomy of a Fall (France). The judicial thriller along with Area of ​​interest (Germany) —a drama about the Holocaust— managed to have two international films considered the best of the year for the first time.

Those Who Remain, American Fiction and Maestro are also nominated for best film. For his part, Martin Scorsese is the living director with the most nominations for best director. The 81-year-old filmmaker has surpassed Steven Spielberg, who has 9 nominations. Although it is not a favorite this time, The Moon Killers has won the Golden Globe for best actress with Lily Gladstone. The artist made history yesterday by being the first native of American descent to be nominated for an Oscar. The ceremony will be on March 10 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Categories

International film. I captain, Perfect DaysThe Snow Society, Teachers' Room and Area of ​​Interest.

Animated film. Elemental, Nimona, Robot Dreams, Spider-Man and The Boy and the Heron.